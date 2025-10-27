The rise and rise of the criminally cool bomber jacket

You can't go wrong with a bomber jacket. The timeless bomber, now booming with an update (Photo: IMDb)

And unlike every other main character silhouette being marketed as the next must-have hang in your wardrobe, the classic bomber, truly is, one-style-fits-all.

Now this one's a classic in its truest sense. Originally categorised as 'flight jackets' in 1917 by the US Army Aviation Clothing Board, it only took a couple of years for the chic silhouette's fashion-forwardness to surpass its utilitarian birth story. Originally created to keep pilots warm in the open-air cockpits, the flight jacket's sartorial arc of evolution developed right along side its utility.

Between World War I and World War II, US fighter planes too underwent significant shifts in their build, becoming closed and narrower — US Army Type A-1was created in 1927. With its knit waistband and cuffs, the A-1 level-up on the design kept the warmth in also going on to become the foundational design which gave rise to a generation raised on the wintry pull of the bomber. The buttoned closure eventually gave way to the zipper with the A-2 update, the following B-15 and MA-1 alterations upping the heat-sealing technology.