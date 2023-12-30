Brides, take it up a notch at the wedding

Statement headgear Be the maximalist bride in 2024 and hog the spotlight as you deck up in as many jewellery pieces as possible. Kundan meenakari matha pattis can help both the bride and her bridesmaids to make a statement. “You can dress them up or dress them down. For a maximalist look, go all out and team them with naths, chokers, elaborate layered necklaces, stacked mismatched bangles and more,” says jewellery designer Amber Paridhi. Statement headgear

Nail harness

The haath phool has seen a transformation in recent times and the pieces are now a mélange of traditional and modern aesthetics. The nail harness can be adorned by brides on their big day. Newer designs can be a great change from regular hand harnesses. “This screams statement, with motifs of elegance. Brides today want pieces of art instead of just jewellery; this nail harness serves the purpose,” says jewellery designer Kavya Potluri.

Embellished sunnies

New-age brides are often seen donning wayfarers or aviators to shoot their wedding videos. You can ditch those run-of-the-mill styles with these embellished, exquisite-looking sunglasses that will amp up your wedding look. “You can be a trendsetter in them and exude elegance,” says jewellery designer Bhavya Ramesh.

Waistchain

It can spruce up your lehenga look in a jiffy, adding flair, boho vibes and elegance, depending on the occasion. Originating in the Indian subcontinent, they can be traced back to more than four thousand years and were worn by both men and women. “Revive the stylish waistchain and it can be a conversation-starter,” says jewellery designer Aashna Singh.

Lunar Hairbun

Plan to tie your hair in a bun? Consider something like a crescent moon-inspired hairbun. Even better if the texture resembles the moon’s cratered surface. “Moon-inspired shapes are a hit this season, especially after Masaba’s (Gupta, designer) bridal accessory look. The texture adds depth, character and the essence of celestial beauty,” says jewellery designer Roma Narsinghani.