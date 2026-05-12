Capri pants are back, and here’s how to style them

How to style it right:

Capris offer more coverage than shorts while feeling lighter and more stylish than full-length trousers. The key to pulling them off lies in the footwear. To avoid making your legs look shorter, pair them with a pointed-toe heel, a sleek slingback, or a minimalist sandal. Whether you go for a sporty version or a tailored fabric, keep the proportions balanced: if the pants are tight, play with oversized blazers or chunky knits on top.