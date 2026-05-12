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    Capri pants are back, and here’s how to style them

    Take a look at how your favourite icons are styling the trend and why you need a pair in your wardrobe

    Updated on: May 12, 2026 6:46 PM IST
    By Sanchita Kalra
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    Hailey Bieber and Alia Bhatt
    Hailey Bieber and Alia Bhatt
    Alia Bhatt
    Alia Bhatt

    Actor Alia Bhatt gives the capri a ‘boss lady’ makeover as she arrived for the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Monday. Her all-black ensemble is perfect for your travel style.

    Hailey Bieber
    Hailey Bieber

    American model and media personality Hailey Bieber embraces the trend in bold polka-dot capris, pairing them with a simple black tank and kitten-heel slides for an effortlessly balanced look.

    Lily Collins
    Lily Collins

    Actor Lily Collins styles classic black capris with a white cropped cardigan and minimal thong heels, creating the perfect off-duty look.

    Bella Hadid
    Bella Hadid

    Model Bella Hadid takes the capri into the night. She pairs high-waisted leggings with a corset and a leather jacket, proving that this silhouette can be just as sexy as a mini skirt.

    Amanda Seyfried
    Amanda Seyfried

    Who says capris aren’t for the red carpet? Actor Amanda Seyfried proves they are office-to-evening ready by pairing hers with a structured grey plaid blazer

    How to style it right:

    Capris offer more coverage than shorts while feeling lighter and more stylish than full-length trousers. The key to pulling them off lies in the footwear. To avoid making your legs look shorter, pair them with a pointed-toe heel, a sleek slingback, or a minimalist sandal. Whether you go for a sporty version or a tailored fabric, keep the proportions balanced: if the pants are tight, play with oversized blazers or chunky knits on top.

    • Sanchita Kalra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanchita Kalra

      Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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