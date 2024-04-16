 Capri pants make a comeback - Hindustan Times
Capri pants make a comeback

ByAkshay Kaushal
Apr 16, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Y2K called — it wanted its knee-length pants back. But Gen Z has only just begun pushing those pedals

Love it or hate it, but capri or knee-length pants are back in fashion, thanks to the resurgence of everything Y2K. From celebs donning them on the streets to fashion influencers vouching for them, capri pants are already a hit among Gen Z. We speak to fashion experts on their verdict on the trend and its unlikely revival.

Capri pants are seeing their resurgence this summer.
“Capri pants were all the rage during my college days. Both men and women would love wearing these three-fourth length pants for the sheer comfort. And with the revival of every thing from the Y2K era, capri pants were bound to be back in vogue. They are certainly comfier and a perfect for balmy days,” says designer Jenjum Gadi.

Could they pique the interest of current generations, too? “Gen Z are loving this because the trend is relatively new for them, but a millennial could disapprove since they have worn them as adolescents,” opines designer Anvita Sharma.

Stylist Isha Bhansali shares her styling tips on pairing these pants. “Capri pants are now coming in different design and styles. Be it boxy or skin-hugging, they can be paired with waistcoats or could be worn like co-ord sets. Men can style their capri pants with high-ankle socks and shoes for a dressy look,” says Bhansali.

