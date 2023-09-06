Celebrating Indian heritage and craftsmanship

Announcing an exclusive collaboration with fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, Tanishq, jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, presented a bridal jewellery collection called Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani on Friday evening in the city. Thoughtfully curated for metro brides, the pieces beautifully encapsulate the essence of timeless traditions and culture while embracing the evolving preferences that resonate with today's brides.

Tanishq presented a bridal jewellery collection in collaboration with Tarun Tahiliani

Tanishq x Tarun Tahiliani presented a new bridal jewellery collection

Marrying age-old traditions with modern sensibilities, each piece is an embodiment of the bride's individuality, capturing the essence of Tahiliani’s rich archives of iconic embroideries and patterns with Tanishq’s timeless jewellery karigari techniques.

Speaking on the launch, Ajoy Chawla, CEO Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited says, “Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani is a tale of collaboration rooted in shared design values and core principles, a synergy that empowers the modern Indian bride. It intertwines timeless traditions and exquisite craftsmanship, weaving a harmonious tapestry of handcrafted artistry and contemporary allure.”

Curated for metro brides, the pieces draw inspiration from signature embroideries like chikankari, kashida, zardosi and diamond. The pieces are designed with intricate and unique karigari techniques like Rawa, Filgree, Chandak and enamel work along with coloured stones piroi. Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited, said, “This has enabled us to design jewellery that transcends eras and appeals to the modern bride. It's particularly designed for the discerning new-age Indian bride who loves to participate in her wedding. The collection is a glorious celebration of time-honored artisanal craftsmanship and traditional artistry.”

Tarun Tahiliani and Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited

Speaking on the collaboration, Tahiliani says, “We’ve done jewel-like embroideries for years, so it was a match made in heaven for me to collaborate with Rivaah by Tanishq — a name synonymous with incredible craftsmanship, unwavering trust and reach across the country. My brand has always been about India-modern so our collaboration is a perfect match of two brands that have always celebrated Indian heritage and culture with a modern contemporary twist in our crafts.”