News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Kashmir's artisans honoured for their exceptional craftsmanship on Teachers' Day

Kashmir's artisans honoured for their exceptional craftsmanship on Teachers' Day

PTI | | Posted by Akanksha Agnihotri, Srinagar
Sep 05, 2023 04:57 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir administration honours artisans and craftsmen on Teachers' Day, celebrates their craftsmanship and skills.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday honoured artisans and craftsmen on Teachers' Day, hailing them for their craftsmanship and passing on their skills to future generations. "We have gathered here to celebrate Teacher's Day. We believe that every artisan is a teacher because this craft, skill and knowledge is passed on from one generation to another through him as a teacher. That is how the next generation acquires the knowledge," Industries and Commerce Commissioner-Secretary Vikramjit Singh said.

J&K administration honours artisans and craftsmen on Teachers' Day, and recognises their importance in passing on skills. (Representative image)(Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
J&K administration honours artisans and craftsmen on Teachers' Day, and recognises their importance in passing on skills. (Representative image)(Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)

Singh said the purpose of the celebrations was to honour the craftsmen and artisans especially those who have worked in the ‘Karkhandar Scheme.’ "We have more than doubled the exports from J&K. The majority of those comprise handicrafts and handloom from Kashmir. So there is a huge scope. The skill of the craftsmen is unparalleled. (Also read: Happy Teachers' Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and quotes to share with your favourite teachers on September 5 )

"What is required now is to ensure that they are able to get the maximum value of their money and that can be done by the initiative taken by the department," he said. Singh listed market access, GI tagging, and democratising access to finance as some of the steps that can connect the craftsmen and artisans to the buyer.

Mushtaq Ahmad, a Kani Shawl artisan, thanked the department for the felicitation. "As an artist, I find it a delightful initiative. The platform will give them support and encouragement from the department. … These types of events will help our art get recognition nationally as well as internationally," Ahmad said.

Bisma Jan, who works as a senior instructor in the department, said it was the first time that a day was marked to celebrate craftsmen. "Such initiatives boost the morale of people who are associated with this work. We hope such events take place in the future as well," she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out