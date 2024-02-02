Chemophobia: Switch to these age-old skincare regime

Clean beauty has become the buzz word in the beauty industry and chemophobes feel validated. “According to the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry, chemophobia is an unreasonable fear about chemicals used in personal care products,” explains dermat Dr Niketa Sonavane. People now opt for natural, cruelty-free, paraben-free and other organic products.(Photo: Shutterstock)

From beauty gurus to skincare aficionados, many experts are talking about the benefits of using fewer chemicals on your skin.

“People now opt for natural, cruelty-free, paraben-free and other organic products. But, even these products have some amounts of chemicals in them. For any substance to have a certain shelf life, you require a few components to preserve it,” says Dr Soma Sarkar, dermatologist.

The clean beauty movement was seen as a welcome solution by skincare enthusiasts until the beauty industry’s greenwashing practices were called out. If you want to give synthetic chemicals a skip, you can try these age-old, non-toxic traditional skincare regimes.

SHIKAKAI

A shrub native to Asia, acacia concinna or shikakai is native to India and is traditionally used as a hair cleanser. It is gentle on your hair and helps retain its natural oils.

HERBAL SOAPS

Chemical-based soaps strip away the natural oils that shield and maintain the moisture of our skin. On the other hand, herbal soaps have a blend of natural ingredients that can reduce scars, relieve skin inflammation, blemishes and revitalise dull skin.

UBTANS

Even today, ubtans play a major role in pre-wedding ceremonies and are known to add a glow to the skin. They are face and body cleansers that are formulated with Ayurvedic doshas to balance your skin. Common ingredients in ubtans are chickpea flour or another moderately granular powder to cleanse, tumeric or sandalwood to brighten, rose water or milk to tone and exfoliate, herbs, and essential oils for its medicinal benefits.

COCONUT OIL

For an all-in-one beauty solution, trust in the good old coconut oil, which can be used in multiple ways. From removing makeup to treating frizzy hair and moisturising dry elbows or chapped lips, coconut oil can do it all.

NEEM LEAVES

Applying neem leaves to your skin is a safe way to treat acne due to its antibacterial properties. Crush a few leaves into a paste, using your fingers or brush, apply it to your face and leave for sometime. Rinse with cold water.

BESAN BATH

A besan bath is a traditional beauty ritual followed in an Indian home. Combine half a cup of besan, one-fourth cup of moong dal flour, half tablespoon turmeric, and milk. Use this paste as a body wash once a week.