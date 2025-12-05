Dario Vitale exits Versace months after his runway debut

Versace’s creative head, Dario Vitale, is leaving the Italian fashion house only months after showing his first collection in Milan. The announcement comes just two days after Prada Group completed its 1.44 billion dollar deal to acquire Versace. Dario Vitale

In a statement, the brand said that Versace and Vitale had agreed to part ways effective December 12. The note said, “We would like to sincerely thank Dario for his outstanding contribution to the development of the brand’s creative strategy during this transition period, and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.” It was signed by Lorenzo Bertelli, the new executive chairman of Versace and a senior leader at Prada Group.

Vitale joined Versace earlier this year after spending fifteen years at Miu Miu. His debut collection in September surprised many in the industry. It featured bold, racy looks such as tight cocktail dresses and low-cut tank tops. The collection mostly drew attention for breaking with decades of tradition.