Deepika Padukone's fashion OOPS at 2025 WAVES summit goes viral as Mira Kapoor rushes to help in unseen video; watch

Day one of the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) kicked off in style at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre. The four-day event, jointly organised by the central and Maharashtra state governments, is bringing together key voices from across the media and entertainment industry. Among the early celebrity arrivals, it was Deepika Padukone who made a big impact. Making a rare public appearance since giving birth, the actor looked elegant in a sand-colored salwar suit styled with her signature slicked-back hair and a pair of chic peep-toe heels. She was joined by veteran actor Hema Malini and director Guneet Monga while making her entrance. Deepika Padukone's fashion slip at 2025 WAVES summit goes viral as Mira Kapoor

Though her outfit looked flawless at first glance, Deepika experienced a slight wardrobe malfunction with her dupatta slipping out of place. In a moment that quickly went viral, Mira Rajput Kapoor, entrepreneur and wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, came to her aid. A candid video shows Mira helping Deepika pin the dupatta securely, with the two exchanging warm smiles and a quick hug afterwards — a rare public moment of support between two leading women from Bollywood’s inner circle.

The WAVES Summit is expected to host major discussions and industry panels, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event earlier in the day. But Deepika’s graceful return and Mira’s quiet gesture of solidarity have already become a highlight. Sometimes, it’s not just the fashion or the films, but the friendships behind the scenes that make headlines.