Deepika to Alia: Bollywood adds goth glam to the Mob Wife aesthetic

Don't look now, but fashion's turning mean, dark and oh, so stylish! While we've seen the Mob Wife aesthetic scorch it up on the fashion charts with animal prints, faux fur coats, bold silhouettes, blingy jewellery and large, statement hairdos (if you've watched The Sopranos, Queen of the South, and recently, Griselda, you'll get the drift), here's an update to that. Bollywood stars are powering up the trend, infusing goth glam into the whole aesthetic with jet-black pantsuits, corsets and dresses. Say hello to the darker side of style, with the mob wife stamp all over it. Here's why the look is so hot… Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt infuse dark goth to the Mob Wife aesthetic (Instagram)

How they wore it like a (big, bad) boss

It's about being confident and powerful and the stars are effortlessly rocking the look. Deepika Padukone recently gave it the right feels with her all-black pantsuit ensemble that she rocked with red lipstick and heels.

Alia Bhatt also struck a powerful pose with her dark corset gown. She shared the look on her Instagram account with the words: "night out 🤎"





Sara Ali Khan and Soma Kapoor Ahuja power up the look in their jet-black ensembles (Instagram)



Sara Ali Khan channelled her version of the chic look in a halter-neck gown with a thigh-high slit with striking red thread work running along the side, her slicked-back hair adding some gothic gal panache to it.

You can also look no further than Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who amped it up well at Natasha Poonawalla's recent party for the Jonas Brothers. She went maximalist in her jet-black coat with a fringe over a calf-length midi dress teaming this with dramatic kohl eyes.

If you're wondering what the right accessories are for the hybrid look, take a cue from Sobhita Dhulipala, who was a goth vixen in her oversized glasses.

This definitely looks like trend that will burn post-sunset. Will you wear it to your next party?