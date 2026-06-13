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Duck in a jersey steals the show as World Cup fever sweeps Mexico

As World Cup fever sweeps Mexico, a pet duck dressed in a tiny Mexico football jersey has become an unlikely internet sensation

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 01:47 pm IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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Mexico’s FIFA World Cup campaign got off to a winning start as the hosts defeated South Africa 2-0 at Estadio Azteca on June 11. Celebrations quickly spilled beyond the stadium, with fans across Mexico City turning streets into lively party zones filled with music, dancing and national colours.

Duck in a jersey

Amid the excitement, an unexpected star emerged online. A viral video showed a pet duck waddling down a neighbourhood street dressed in a miniature Mexico football jersey. Accompanied by a woman and child, the bird drew smiles and smartphone cameras from amused onlookers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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