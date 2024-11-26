Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Emmy Awards 2024: Vir Das goes local as first-time host for Emmys 2024, picks THIS Delhi-based designer over 4000 names

ByAadrika Sominder
Nov 26, 2024 02:10 PM IST

As Vir Das becomes the first Indian to host the 2024 Emmys, all eyes are on his homegrown outfit; here's who designed it

The 52nd International Emmy Awards turned into a landmark moment for Indian talent as comedian and actor Vir Das made history as the first Indian to host the prestigious event held in New York City. While his hosting debut was a proud moment for India, it was his sartorial choice that truly stood out. Months before the Emmys, Vir Das put out an open call to spotlight homegrown talent, urging budding Indian designers to submit their work. Eschewing the conventional route of established names, he sought fresh voices to bring his vision of “something Indian from home” to life. The response was overwhelming, with nearly 4,000 submissions pouring in. After a meticulous selection process, Das and his team chose Delhi-based designer Shubhangi Bajpai, founder of the brand Salooka.

(left to right) Vir Das; Shubhangi Bajpai(Instagram)
(left to right) Vir Das; Shubhangi Bajpai(Instagram)

Bajpai crafted an outfit that perfectly matched Das’ vision. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, the look featured a tone-on-tone embroidered white kurta paired with flared, anti-fit pants and a sleek jacket. A striking emerald pendant added a pop of colour, enhancing the Indo-Western fusion ensemble.

Vir Das at the Emmys
Vir Das at the Emmys

This approach of spotlighting fresh talent reflects Das’ desire to make meaningful choices beyond the spotlight. The comedian also stayed true to his pledge to skip the tuxedo, favouring a unique outfit that paid homage to his roots. Das also praised Shubhangi’s effort in an Instagram post, writing, “As promised, I will be wearing a brand new designer for the Emmys. As promised, I know nothing about fashion. But she does, and she worked super hard. Her name is Shubhangi Bajpai, and she is from Delhi. Happy to show you her work soon.”

This isn’t the first time Das has championed young designers on a global platform. When he was nominated at the International Emmys in 2021 for Vir Das: For India (2020), his outfit was crafted by Pradeep Bhatt, a fourth-year student from NIFT Kangra. Sharing his pride on social media, Vir wrote, “Proud to wear your first originals, buddy. Hope this is the beginning of a wonderful future for you! This outfit will soon be auctioned for charity.” Through these choices, the comedian has consistently used his platform to uplift emerging Indian talent.

Das, who has been steadily gaining international recognition, also won Best Comedian at the 2023 International Emmys for his Netflix special Landing

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On