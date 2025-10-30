Make OTT bling your only OOTN cue this Fall — Let Elizabeth Olsen to Cher inspire your wardrobe

And they scream shimmer! OTT bling should be your only OOTN cue: Elizabeth Olsen to the Nader sisters serve up inspiration (Photos: Instagram)

Swarovski's Masters of Light exhibition lifted its crystal curtains with a whole lot bling for buck. The matte black carpet and the frosted luxe backdrop presented the perfect frame for high profile muses and admirers as they pooled in dressed to the nines. Mirroring the celebratory theme marking the Austrian luxury house's 130th anniversary, most went big on bling, many of them serving it up with a heavy hand of sultry and skimpy.

So ditch that tired 2000s corset-jean situation; we say bling is going to be big for your fall OOTNs and this fashion parade has all the kickstarting wardrobe inspiration you'll need.