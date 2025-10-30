Make OTT bling your only OOTN cue this Fall — Let Elizabeth Olsen to Cher inspire your wardrobe

Swarovski's Masters of Light exhibition lifted its crystal curtains with a whole lot bling for buck. The matte black carpet and the frosted luxe backdrop presented the perfect frame for high profile muses and admirers as they pooled in dressed to the nines. Mirroring the celebratory theme marking the Austrian luxury house's 130th anniversary, most went big on bling, many of them serving it up with a heavy hand of sultry and skimpy.
So ditch that tired 2000s corset-jean situation; we say bling is going to be big for your fall OOTNs and this fashion parade has all the kickstarting wardrobe inspiration you'll need.
Amelia Gray
Dripping in symmetric crystals and (almost) nothing else, a taut black and sheer skin was model Amelia Gray's brief for the night in her see-through, netted number held together with its standout bejewel-ment. The theme carried over to her sleek and sexy peep toes, the asymmetrically frosted wrists and tri-layered neckpiece upping the shimmer.
Laura Harrier
Not just in ode to Masters of Light, actor and model Laura Harrier channeled her all-time favourite vibe, turning up in a Paris Hilton-esque shimmering silver mini, sleekly strapped at the shoulders. Metallic strappy sandals took care of the toes, with a statement pearl and diamond set giving the look an elegant update.
Sarah Jane Nader
If you're not quite ready to let go of the Y2K energy from your night out, Sarah Jane Nader's shimmering sage green number serves a similar yet delightfully laidback version of Laura's vibe. The modest back, a plunging neck, and the serpentine trail of crystals were perfect as is. The dual-detailed crystal earrings though, took the cake.
If you're wary of going all-out on the bling, look no further than actor Elizabeth Olsen. The tailored black jumpsuit stood stupendously elevated with crystal cap shoulder piece and crystal-drop chandelier earrings.
If you're one of those 'go hard or go home' type of people, let supermodel Anok Yai stun your OOTN vision board. The whimsical silver two piece silhouette would've been showstopping on its own — the outrageously layered pile of crystals hanging from her neck downright stopped traffic instead.