 Trends of '99 that have stood the test of time - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Fashion trends that were all the rage in 1999 and still relevant in 2024

Fashion trends that were all the rage in 1999 and still relevant in 2024

ByShweta Sunny
Feb 06, 2024 06:33 PM IST

On our 25th birthday, we take a look at some iconic fashion trends of 1999 that continue to make a stylish statement today

Halter neck crop tops and draped skirts

Models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss in Versace chainmail slip dresses at the Diamonds Are Forever charity gala in 1999(Photo: Instagram)
Models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss in Versace chainmail slip dresses at the Diamonds Are Forever charity gala in 1999(Photo: Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai in a black halter neck crop top and draped skirt in Taal (1999)
Aishwarya Rai in a black halter neck crop top and draped skirt in Taal (1999)

Popularised by actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Taal (1999), halter neck crop tops and draped skirts became a fashionable outfit choice back in the day. With its midriff-baring style, it’s safe to say that this combo was way ahead of its time. Naturally, it saw a resurgence in the early 2000s and continues to be a popular go-to look today, be it on the red carpet or for at social gatherings.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Black leather fits

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham in head-to-toe black leather attires at a Versace party in 1999(Photo: Instagram)
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham in head-to-toe black leather attires at a Versace party in 1999(Photo: Instagram)

The Matrix (1999) gave birth to long leather overcoats and ink-black shades. The trend was then boosted by luxury fashion house Dior’s fall couture collection. The same year, footballer David Beckham and designer-singer Victoria Beckham arrived in head-to-toe black leather attires at a Versace party. Today, the trend continues to be seen in street style fashion with a faux leather twist.

Animal prints

Christina Aguilera in a cheetah print outfit at the Video Music Awards (VMA) in 1999(Photo: Instagram)
Christina Aguilera in a cheetah print outfit at the Video Music Awards (VMA) in 1999(Photo: Instagram)

One trend that has aged well is animal prints. Back in 1999, singer Christina Aguilera made a strong fashion statement by arriving at the Video Music Awards (VMA) in a cheetah print outfit. Today, the trend has become a part of the mob wife aesthetic that is all about fur, bold prints and dramatic hair and makeup. The animal print tend never truly dies. It simply ebbs and flows. From the classic, spotted leopard print and sleek tiger stripes to the monochromatic zebra patterns, the trend has been spotted on the runway this season.

Co-ord sets

Sushmita Sen wore a collared and cropped co-ord set in Biwi No.1 (1999)
Sushmita Sen wore a collared and cropped co-ord set in Biwi No.1 (1999)

If you thought co-ord sets are new in the landscape of fashion trends, think again! After actor Sushmita Sen wore a collared and cropped co-ord set in Biwi No.1 (1999), the matching sets took over the fashion world. Lately, co-ords have become a go-to choice for red carpet appearances or casual outings.

Slip dresses

Models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss in Versace chainmail slip dresses at the Diamonds Are Forever charity gala in 1999(Photo: Instagram)
Models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss in Versace chainmail slip dresses at the Diamonds Are Forever charity gala in 1999(Photo: Instagram)

Embracing the minimalist look, slip dresses became trendy in 1999 after being seen on supermodels such as Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. While silky versions were worn for glam dinner outings and parties, the piece was also styled with a white t-shirt for a daytime look. It has since become a staple in contemporary wardrobes with versions such as satin, chain mail and sheer slip-on dresses.

Wide headbands and beaded necklaces

Rani Mukerji popularised wide headbands and beaded necklaces after wearing it in Hello Brother (1999)
Rani Mukerji popularised wide headbands and beaded necklaces after wearing it in Hello Brother (1999)

Another trend witnessing a comeback is headbands that created all the buzz in 1999 after actor Rani Mukerji wore it in Hello Brother (1999) with beaded necklaces. The headband is now part of the off-duty style and has been seen on model Bella Hadid and actor Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Inputs by designers Nachiket Barve and Nida Mahmood

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On