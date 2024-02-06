Fashion trends that were all the rage in 1999 and still relevant in 2024

Halter neck crop tops and draped skirts Models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss in Versace chainmail slip dresses at the Diamonds Are Forever charity gala in 1999(Photo: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai in a black halter neck crop top and draped skirt in Taal (1999)

Popularised by actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Taal (1999), halter neck crop tops and draped skirts became a fashionable outfit choice back in the day. With its midriff-baring style, it’s safe to say that this combo was way ahead of its time. Naturally, it saw a resurgence in the early 2000s and continues to be a popular go-to look today, be it on the red carpet or for at social gatherings.

Black leather fits

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham in head-to-toe black leather attires at a Versace party in 1999(Photo: Instagram)

The Matrix (1999) gave birth to long leather overcoats and ink-black shades. The trend was then boosted by luxury fashion house Dior’s fall couture collection. The same year, footballer David Beckham and designer-singer Victoria Beckham arrived in head-to-toe black leather attires at a Versace party. Today, the trend continues to be seen in street style fashion with a faux leather twist.

Animal prints

Christina Aguilera in a cheetah print outfit at the Video Music Awards (VMA) in 1999(Photo: Instagram)

One trend that has aged well is animal prints. Back in 1999, singer Christina Aguilera made a strong fashion statement by arriving at the Video Music Awards (VMA) in a cheetah print outfit. Today, the trend has become a part of the mob wife aesthetic that is all about fur, bold prints and dramatic hair and makeup. The animal print tend never truly dies. It simply ebbs and flows. From the classic, spotted leopard print and sleek tiger stripes to the monochromatic zebra patterns, the trend has been spotted on the runway this season.

Co-ord sets

Sushmita Sen wore a collared and cropped co-ord set in Biwi No.1 (1999)

If you thought co-ord sets are new in the landscape of fashion trends, think again! After actor Sushmita Sen wore a collared and cropped co-ord set in Biwi No.1 (1999), the matching sets took over the fashion world. Lately, co-ords have become a go-to choice for red carpet appearances or casual outings.

Slip dresses

Models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss in Versace chainmail slip dresses at the Diamonds Are Forever charity gala in 1999(Photo: Instagram)

Embracing the minimalist look, slip dresses became trendy in 1999 after being seen on supermodels such as Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. While silky versions were worn for glam dinner outings and parties, the piece was also styled with a white t-shirt for a daytime look. It has since become a staple in contemporary wardrobes with versions such as satin, chain mail and sheer slip-on dresses.

Wide headbands and beaded necklaces

Rani Mukerji popularised wide headbands and beaded necklaces after wearing it in Hello Brother (1999)

Another trend witnessing a comeback is headbands that created all the buzz in 1999 after actor Rani Mukerji wore it in Hello Brother (1999) with beaded necklaces. The headband is now part of the off-duty style and has been seen on model Bella Hadid and actor Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Inputs by designers Nachiket Barve and Nida Mahmood