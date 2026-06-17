Fashion with a heart: Michelle Obama’s moving tribute to her late mother

During the lead-up events for the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Michelle stepped out in a stunning fashion statement that paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Marian Robinson, who passed away in May 2024 at 86 years old.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has always been a style icon, but her latest outfit choice is making waves for its emotional meaning.

She wore a calf-length pencil skirt from the Scandinavian brand Acne Studios' fall 2026 collection, featuring a photo of her mother’s face stitched seamlessly right onto the front.

“We needed her. The girls needed her. And she ended up being our rock through it all,” the Obamas wrote on Medium after Robinson’s death.