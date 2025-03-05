Fashion’s creepiest trend yet? Statement contact lenses are taking over runways

Spotted on runways from Milan to Jaipur, statement contact lenses are stealing the spotlight. And there’s nothing subtle about them. Ghostly whites, deep blacks, and surreal hues have turned models’ gazes into high-fashion weapons. Once a backstage experiment, these bold lenses are now front and center, adding an eerie, futuristic edge to every look. If the clothes make the statement, the eyes now seal the deal. No longer a backstage experiment, these eerie lenses are now front and center.

“The eye is the new focal point,” says stylist Vikram Seth. “Contact lenses aren’t just a trend. They’re a rebellion against the ordinary,” he adds.

For instance, at Diesel’s Milan show, Glenn Martens made sure no one could look away. Models wore striking white and blackout lenses, making their eyes look almost supernatural.

Diesel Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Paired with ripped denim, sheer bodysuits, and Diesel’s signature edgy vibe, the effect was powerful. The lenses weren’t just an extra. They were the highlight.

Rick Owens pushed the drama even further. His Fall/Winter 2025 menswear collection featured models in sculpted silhouettes, dark layers, and jet-black contact lenses that erased the whites of their eyes.

Rick Owens FW 25

The effect was haunting and powerful, proving that even the smallest styling detail can transform an entire look.

Closer home, Rajesh Pratap Singh offered a quieter but no less compelling take at FDCI Men’s Fashion Week.

Rajesh Pratap Singh at FDCI India Men's Weekend

His models, in razor-sharp tailoring with metallic accents, wore subtly tinted lenses that altered their gaze just enough to make you look twice.