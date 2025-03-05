Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fashion’s creepiest trend yet? Statement contact lenses are taking over runways

ByNavya Sharma
Mar 05, 2025 04:25 PM IST

From Milan to Delhi, statement contact lenses are turning heads. Ghostly whites and inky blacks are transforming models’ gazes into high-fashion power moves.

Spotted on runways from Milan to Jaipur, statement contact lenses are stealing the spotlight. And there’s nothing subtle about them. Ghostly whites, deep blacks, and surreal hues have turned models’ gazes into high-fashion weapons. Once a backstage experiment, these bold lenses are now front and center, adding an eerie, futuristic edge to every look. If the clothes make the statement, the eyes now seal the deal.

No longer a backstage experiment, these eerie lenses are now front and center.
No longer a backstage experiment, these eerie lenses are now front and center.

“The eye is the new focal point,” says stylist Vikram Seth. “Contact lenses aren’t just a trend. They’re a rebellion against the ordinary,” he adds.

For instance, at Diesel’s Milan show, Glenn Martens made sure no one could look away. Models wore striking white and blackout lenses, making their eyes look almost supernatural.

Diesel Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection
Diesel Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Paired with ripped denim, sheer bodysuits, and Diesel’s signature edgy vibe, the effect was powerful. The lenses weren’t just an extra. They were the highlight.

Rick Owens pushed the drama even further. His Fall/Winter 2025 menswear collection featured models in sculpted silhouettes, dark layers, and jet-black contact lenses that erased the whites of their eyes.

Rick Owens FW 25
Rick Owens FW 25

The effect was haunting and powerful, proving that even the smallest styling detail can transform an entire look.

Closer home, Rajesh Pratap Singh offered a quieter but no less compelling take at FDCI Men’s Fashion Week.

Rajesh Pratap Singh at FDCI India Men's Weekend
Rajesh Pratap Singh at FDCI India Men's Weekend

His models, in razor-sharp tailoring with metallic accents, wore subtly tinted lenses that altered their gaze just enough to make you look twice. 

 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On