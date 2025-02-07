Menu Explore
FDCI India Men's Weekend 2025 to be held at Diggi Palace in Jaipur

ByAkshay Kaushal
Feb 07, 2025 12:42 PM IST

The two-day long fashion extravaganza will be held on February 15 and 16. 

The Fashion Design Council of India has announced the third edition pf FDCI India Men's Weekend 2025 at Jaipur's Diggi Palace. The two-day long fashion extravaganza will be held on February 15 and 16. The menswear show will feature talented designers from across Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Nagpur, Chennai and Bangalore.

Fashion designer Ujjawal Dubey showcasing his collection during last year's FDCI Men's Weekend in Goa.
Fashion designer Ujjawal Dubey showcasing his collection during last year's FDCI Men's Weekend in Goa.

The lineup includes names like Rajesh Pratap Singh, JJ Valaya, Shantnu & Nikhil, Ashish N Soni, Varun Bahl, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tytler, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Samant Chauhan, Mandira Wirk, Antar Agni, Bloni, Countrymade, Khanijo, Sahil Aneja, Pawan Sachdeva, Rohit Kamra, Nirmooha, Mahima Mahajan, Nikita Mhaisalkar, Vivek Karunakaran, Dhruv Vaish, Manoviraj Khosla, SNOB, Nought One and Arjan Dugal among others.

It is FDCI's initiative to empower menswear designers in the country and to give them a platform to showcase their unique designs on the runway. It will be a celebration of craftsmanship, modern designs and avant-garde styles.

Sharing details on the third edition, FDCI Chairman, Sunil Sethi said, "We are thrilled to host another edition of FDCI India Men’s Weekend in Jaipur, a city that beautifully represents heritage and modernity—just like the menswear we will be showcasing. The choice of Diggi Palace as the venue underscores our commitment to celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage while paving the way for contemporary design innovations. India Men’s Weekend has become the biggest platform for the country’s finest menswear designers, and we look forward to an unforgettable showcase this year.

