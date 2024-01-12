Festive edit: Lohri outfit ideas to look your best
In keeping with the spirit of the beloved folk festival associated with auspicious beginnings, we celebrate traditional Indian weaves.
The joie de vivre of Lohri is reason enough to dress up in all our finery and dance away to glory. Besides depicting the traditions and festivity of Punjab in its own rustic yet grand charm, the festival holds immense cultural significance across North India. The vibrant sartorial brilliance represents the warmth and happiness one associates with Lohri. From kinari dupattas that are back in vogue to gota patti work adding the right amount of bling, it’s a call to dress up in traditional Indian weaves and shine on, in style.
Marvelling over gota patti
The first Lohri of a matrimonial union is considered auspicious. The models (L-R) wear a green sharara with gota patti work, from Rimple & Harpreet Narula, and an olive-green straight-fit kurta and straight fit pants from Diva’ni. Originating in Rajasthan, this favourite of the Mughals as well as Rajput royals, continues to enjoy popularity and is suited for most festive occasions.
Kash it in
Who says men can’t experiment with drapes? Spruce up your kurta-pyjama set with an embroidered long stole. This model (right) dons a multicoloured silk kurta with kashidakari kurta with a tissue silk stole. Motifs in the Kashmiri embroidery technique are inspired by woodpeckers, parrots and kingfishers.
Ditch pants for lungi
Style your kurta with a bandi and finish off the look with a lungi. This model wears wearing a silk bandi with neem zari hand embroidery from Wabi Sabi and a chikankari lungi from 1469 Original. Go for a printed turban to up those style stakes.
Sequin-kari
The Mughal empress Nur Jahan is credited with bringing the elegant technique of chikankari to India. The model wears a pista chikankari kurta with sequin work and churidaars from Rimple & Harpreet Narula.
