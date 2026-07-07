FIFA World Cup 2026: A look at the luxury watches on football stars

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is delivering unforgettable moments on the pitch, but the action off it is proving just as compelling for watch enthusiasts. As players arrive for matches, training sessions and media appearances, luxury timepieces have emerged as an unexpected talking point. From rare collector's editions and gem-set masterpieces to technically advanced sports watches, football's biggest names are showcasing some of the most sought-after watches in the world. (L-R) Cristiano Ronaldo wears a Patek Philippe Nautilus Haute Joaillerie, Harry Kane spotted wearing a Rolex Day-Date Jigsaw Here's a closer look at the standout pieces spotted at the tournament so far. Cristiano Ronaldo - Patek Philippe Nautilus Haute Joaillerie

When it comes to making a statement, few do it quite like Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal forward player arrived for the FIFA World Cup in Palm Beach, Florida, wearing the Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5811 Haute Joaillerie. Crafted in precious metal and entirely adorned with diamonds across the dial, bezel, case and bracelet, the watch transforms late Swiss watchmaker Gérald Genta's iconic Nautilus design into a jewellery masterpiece. The diamond detailing turns it into a coveted jewellery masterpiece. Price: US$722,000 (approximately ₹6.8 crore) Harry Kane - Rolex Day-Date Jigsaw

England captain Harry Kane was spotted wearing the Rolex Day-Date 36 Jigsaw in white gold, one of the brand's most distinctive recent releases. Launched in 2023, the watch stands out for its colourful puzzle-inspired dial. Instead of showing the day of the week, the display features Hope, Love, Peace and Gratitude. The date window is also given a playful update, replacing numbers with a rotating set of emoji symbols. Finished with colourful sapphire hour markers, the watch combines classic luxury with a fun, modern touch. Estimated price: US $39,000 to over $80,000 (approximately ₹36 lakh to ₹75 lakh and beyond) Kylian Mbappé - Hublot Big Bang Ahmed Seddiqi 75th Anniversary Edition

Kylian Mbappé sported the Hublot Big Bang Ahmed Seddiqi 75th Anniversary Edition while celebrating his record-breaking 58th goal for France. The watch was released in 2025 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of UAE luxury retailer Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons and the 20th anniversary of Hublot's Big Bang collection. The watch was produced in extremely limited numbers. The design stands out for its use of Eastern Arabic numerals, a textured dial inspired by regional patterns, and Hublot's in-house UNICO flyback chronograph movement with a 72-hour power reserve. Housed in a 43mm case, the model was offered in titanium and all-black ceramic versions, with only 35 pieces made worldwide. Original retail price: Approximately US $25,000 (approximately ₹23 lakh) Erling Haaland - Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT 40

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland arrived at the World Cup wearing a Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT 40. The standout feature is its meteorite dial, which is a first for Breitling. This ensures every piece is unique. Personal details include Haaland's initials on the second hand and a red-gold GMT hand, while the caseback is engraved with his signature goal celebration. Limited to just 500 pieces worldwide, it combines sporty functionality with collector appeal. Price: $10,800 (Approx ₹10 lakh) Ollie Watkins - Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked