From Alia Bhatt to Emily Ratajkowski: The celeb-approved silk scarf trend is on the rise!

Accessories continue to dominate the wardrobe, and now, one thing that has taken the spotlight is the silk scarf. You can wear it as a bandana, neckerchief, bandeau or even as a wrap-around skirt! Talk about versatility. The celeb-approved silk scarf trend is on the rise

These silk scarves, however, aren’t new and can be seen as a reminiscent trend of the ‘50s and the ‘60s. Celebrities like Audrey Hepburn, David Bowie and Jackie Kennedy adopted these scarves as part of their daily wardrobe. Since then, this accessory has made a comeback multiple times, and this time, for a modern approach, silk scarves have found their way to be a micro trend in the summer.

“This accessory has evolved far beyond its traditional role as neckwear. Today, we see women embracing scarves as versatile accessories worn as head-wraps, bag ties, belts, or even styled creatively with jewellery. Younger consumers are pushing boundaries by wrapping silk scarves around their hips as skirts, akin to pareo styles, experimenting with DIY fashion,” says designer Nanki Maggo Papneja of Limerick.

Already celeb-approved, silk scarves have settled in the hearts of actor Alia Bhatt, model Alessandra Ambrosio and actor-model Emily Ratajkowski, who have donned them as a head scarf or wrapped them around their hips as a skirt.

Even the runway shows and street style pieces increasingly showcase scarves tied creatively, often mismatched with outfits to create personalised statements.

When it comes to the print, textures, and colours of these scarves, there are a variety of elements in the style. “People are eyeing artisanal and nature-inspired motifs. Vintage floral and paisley designs are resurging, often reinterpreted with modern colour palettes. There’s a rising preference for textured silk like crepe-de-chine, shantung, or matte finishes. Jewel tones like deep sapphire or ruby, brights and neons are popular among younger demographics seeking statement pieces,” says designer Supria Munjal.

How to style it yourself

Silk scarves are not limited to bandanas and neckerchiefs, there are a multitude of ways where this summer accessory can be the hero. Stylist Karena Vaik recommends some ways you can do it yourself: