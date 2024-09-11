From Cate Blanchett’s spoon look to Sydney Sweeney’s sultry gown: TIFF 2024 best dressed stars

TIFF 2024 brings a mix of cinematic excitement and red carpet style, as stars make fashion statements. Here's a roundup of the best-dressed celebs we spotted
The Toronto International Film Festival is back, and it's serving up a tantalizing blend of cinematic delights and red-carpet glamour. With a lineup featuring highly anticipated films like Nightbitch, Queer, We Live in Time, and Without Blood, TIFF 2024 has captivated audiences worldwide.
But it's not just the movies that are stealing the show. The festival's red carpet has been a dazzling showcase of celebrity style, with A-listers like Angelina Jolie, Florence Pugh, Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong'o, and Sydney Sweeney turning heads with their impeccable ensembles.
One standout moment came from the legendary Cate Blanchett, who made a bold fashion statement at the premiere of "Disclaimer." Her outfit featured a unique and unexpected element: spoons! Yes, you heard that right. Here's a roundup of some of the best-dressed celebs we spotted on the TIFF red carpet