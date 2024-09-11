 From Cate Blanchett’s spoon look to Sydney Sweeney’s sultry gown: TIFF 2024 best dressed stars - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024

From Cate Blanchett’s spoon look to Sydney Sweeney’s sultry gown: TIFF 2024 best dressed stars

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2024 03:00 PM IST

TIFF 2024 brings a mix of cinematic excitement and red carpet style, as stars make fashion statements. Here's a roundup of the best-dressed celebs we spotted

The Toronto International Film Festival is back, and it's serving up a tantalizing blend of cinematic delights and red-carpet glamour. With a lineup featuring highly anticipated films like Nightbitch, Queer, We Live in Time, and Without Blood, TIFF 2024 has captivated audiences worldwide.

Best dressed celebrities at TIFF 2024, (Source: AP News)
Best dressed celebrities at TIFF 2024, (Source: AP News)

But it's not just the movies that are stealing the show. The festival's red carpet has been a dazzling showcase of celebrity style, with A-listers like Angelina Jolie, Florence Pugh, Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong'o, and Sydney Sweeney turning heads with their impeccable ensembles.

One standout moment came from the legendary Cate Blanchett, who made a bold fashion statement at the premiere of "Disclaimer." Her outfit featured a unique and unexpected element: spoons! Yes, you heard that right. Here's a roundup of some of the best-dressed celebs we spotted on the TIFF red carpet



Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Selena Gomez (Source: AP News)
Selena Gomez (Source: AP News)
Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney
