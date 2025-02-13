From Khushi Kapoor to Selena Gomez: How celebrities are embracing the boyfriend necklace trend

There is something undeniably intimate about wearing a bit of someone close to your heart-on this basis, a hoodie, their cologne scenting your skin, or, in this case, their initial hanging from your neck. The Boyfriend Necklace is more than just jewelry. It is a whisper of romance; a quiet way to show off; a modern-day love letter that requires no words. The Boyfriend Necklace is more than just jewelry.

The trend has taken over both Hollywood and Bollywood, with celebrities adorning them as the perfect way to announce their relationship status discreetly, without formally putting it out into the public sphere. Be it initials, pendants, or symbols, these necklaces are saying it all. In this age of social media, where relationships are dissected live, this accessory has become the ultimate soft launch-a way of saying I'm taken without overtly saying so.

From Selena Gomez to Janhvi Kapoor, we're taking a breakdown of who's wearing what and what it reveals about love in the limelight:



Khushi Kapoor

Actor Khushi Kapoor’s recent mirror selfie had fans zooming in—not on her outfit but on her delicate necklace. While there’s no confirmed romance, her choice of jewelry has fueled speculation about dating Vedang Raina. Is is to true, or is she just playing into the trend? Either way, she’s got everyone intrigued.



Selena Gomez



Selena Gomez

Singer and Actor Selena Gomez, who's also the queen of effortless glam, set the internet into a frenzy with her dainty necklace featuring a lowercase ‘b’. The ‘b’ stands for Benny Blanco, the music producer she’s just got engaged with. While she keeps her romance relatively private, this necklace is a subtle yet powerful nod to their relationship. Forget Instagram soft launches—this is how you confirm a relationship in 2024.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, the queen of Easter eggs and hidden messages, has been spotted wearing a necklace with a football pendant, believed to be a tribute to her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Swift’s fashion choices have always spoken volumes, and this necklace is no exception. Is it a playful nod, a romantic gesture, or a way to keep him close even when they’re miles apart? Either way, Swifties and NFL fans alike are living for it.

Shraddha Kapoor

Actor Shraddha Kapoor posted a picture in seashell-themed pajamas back in 2024, but what got the attention of her fans was the delicate pendant around her neck. With rumors swirling regarding her dating Rahul Mody, the necklace caused speculation. Was it a romantic tribute, or merely a fashion choice? In either case, it has fans talking, and that’s the spell of the Boyfriend Necklace.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has been sporting this sleek necklace, ‘Shiku’, with her fans connecting the dots to her rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Whether a fashion statement or a symbolic declaration of love, this is, of course, the detail that social media is currently obsessed with. Minimal, chic, and last but not least, meaningful.

How to style it

Here are three ways to go stylish with the Boyfriend Necklace trend:

Layered minimalism: Pile up your initial pendant with slender threads of gold or silver, for an effortlessly chic look with day-to-day wear manners it provides depth to your ensemble without trendy torture to the look!

Statement piece: Let it go solo and style with an open neckline or simple ensemble. The focal point will then, of course, be this statement piece on its own whilst enjoying elegance.

Mixed charms: Complimentary charms in heart, lucky, or any other sentimental shape can be added to personalize the necklace, making it one which is unique to your love story.