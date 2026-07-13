From Rahul Mishra to Robert Wun: Every Cardi B look at Paris Couture Week 2026

Paris Couture Week 2026 belonged to Cardi B as much as it did to the designers. Whether she was arriving in Rahul Mishra's sculptural Devi couture before it hit the runway, embracing Robert Wun's architectural silhouettes or making an optical illusion statement at Jean Paul Gaultier, the rapper transformed every front-row appearance into a headline-making fashion moment. Here’s a look at every standout outfit that had the front row talking.

Cardi B goes Devi in custom Rahul Mishra

(L-R) Cardi B in Rahul Mishra and Robert Wun (Instagram)

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Cardi B returned to the couture front row after a year’s break in a custom Rahul Mishra look from his Fall 2026 Devi collection, wearing the sculptural design before it debuted on the runway. Inspired by ancient statuettes, the gown featured trompe l’oeil anatomical detailing, pearl embellishments and dramatic draping, making it one of the week’s biggest fashion moments.

Cardi B in Georges Chakra Couture

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{{^usCountry}} For Chopard’s Universe dinner in Paris, Cardi wore a Georges Chakra Couture Fall/Winter 2026-2027 look fresh off the runway. The cobalt blue ensemble paired a sequinned bodysuit with a sheer tulle cape, feathered neckline and floral appliqués, delivering pure couture fantasy. Cardi B in Robert Wun {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Chopard’s Universe dinner in Paris, Cardi wore a Georges Chakra Couture Fall/Winter 2026-2027 look fresh off the runway. The cobalt blue ensemble paired a sequinned bodysuit with a sheer tulle cape, feathered neckline and floral appliqués, delivering pure couture fantasy. Cardi B in Robert Wun {{/usCountry}}

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Cardi embraced sculptural minimalism in a Robert Wun Fall/Winter 2026 Couture creation. The fiery red gown featured an exaggerated rounded bodice, dramatic mermaid skirt, matching opera gloves and a spherical handbag, showcasing the designer’s signature architectural aesthetic.

Cardi B in Jean Paul Gaultier

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Attending Duran Lantink’s debut haute couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier, Cardi wore a striking black-and-white zebra-print bodysuit styled by Kollin Carter. Finished with towering platform boots and sculptural jewellery, the graphic look perfectly matched the show’s playful illusion theme.

Cardi B in custom Pierre-Louis Auvray

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Cardi rounded off fashion week in a custom Pierre-Louis Auvray python-print ensemble comprising a strapless bodycon dress and oversized cropped jacket. Known for his digitally engineered trompe l’oeil prints, Auvray delivered a futuristic take on one of 2026’s biggest fashion trends—snake print.

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(Written by Vibhuti S)