From YSL Beauty to NARS Cosmetics: Global cult favourite beauty brands that have finally made it to India

As India becomes a burgeoning hotspot for beauty companies, numerous international brands are making their way into the desi market. To highlight these global, cult-favourite brands now available in India, here’s a comprehensive list you should explore for your next favourite makeup product: Global cult-fav beauty brands that have finally made to India

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty

One of the most internationally acclaimed brands, Yves Saint Laurent, has finally launched their beauty collection in India. Available on Nykaa, the brand’s best offerings, including the famed Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen—a trailblazing concealer/highlighter click pen—are now accessible to Indian consumers after years of yearning.

Kylie Cosmetics

Birthed in 2014 by Kylie Jenner, Kylie Cosmetics became available in India towards the start of 2024. While the name definitely precedes the quality, you can now get all of Kylie's infamous lip kits and glosses at Sephora India.

Fenty Beauty

A major player in the international beauty industry, Fenty Beauty launched in India in March 2024. The brand, celebrated for its quality and understanding of diverse skin tones, offers products like the Killawatt highlighters and Gloss Bomb lipglosses that deliver pigment-rich results without compromising on wearability. Select products from the line are available on Nykaa.

Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez debuted in India in March 2024. Known for its conscious brand identity and self-care-focused makeup products, Rare Beauty offers superb formulations and shades that blend beautifully on brown skin. You can now purchase their Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes and Tinted Lip Oils at Sephora India.

NARS

Founded in 1994 by François Nars, Nars Beauty has been a cult favourite among makeup connoisseurs for years. Renowned for products like the tongue-in-cheek blush Orgasm, NARS became available in India in 2023, bringing its high-quality and diverse formulations to the Indian market.

These global beauty brands are now at your fingertips. Have you tried any of them yet?