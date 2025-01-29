G-Dragon redefines the black-and-white tuxedo at the Chanel SS25 Haute Couture show: Men, take notes!

BIGBANG's G-Dragon (Kwon Ji-yong) is not just making music, he’s making waves in fashion. The rapper is not only known for his musical prowess but for his avant-garde approach to personal style, and his latest appearance at the Chanel Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture show is proof that he is ahead of the game. As one of the K-pop industry's most influential figures, G-Dragon has long been a muse for high fashion — take a look at his outfit at the Paris fashion show. G-Dragon at the Chanel SS25 Haute Couture show in Paris

At the event, G-Dragon donned an avant-garde black and white suit that took the typical idea of formalwear to a whole new level. Gone are the days when men’s suits were strictly about tailored lines and stiff structure. In 2025, G-Dragon has shown that a suit can be as fluid as any haute couture dress. His Chanel SS25 look featured a striking ruffled collar — something straight off the SS25 runway ready-to-wear collection — paired with similarly printed flared ruffled pants that brought a sense of drama.

But the true standout feature was the pussy bow, replacing the usual tie or knot in favour of a more flowing silhouette. This subtle yet powerful detail completely transformed the outfit into a more gender-fluid look. The outfit was completed with deliciously white boots that complemented his entire look, while his mint green hair added a touch of rebellious flair. And let’s not forget the yellow-tinted glasses, which added a playful, almost mischievous element to the entire look. The overall effect? A bold statement that was uniquely G-Dragon — a little more subversive than your typical haute couture ensemble.

We would not be amiss to say that this outfit redefines what it means to be well-dressed in 2025, especially for men. It shows us that formalwear can break away from its traditional roots and evolve into something far more dynamic and expressive. If you’re looking for a style update that steps outside of the tuxedo box, G-Dragon’s Chanel SS25 haute couture look is the blueprint for the modern man’s wardrobe.