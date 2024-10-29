Gold rush for Dhanteras 2024: Trends and designs to look out for this festive season

With Diwali festivities beginning today, people wait all year around to purchase gold on Dhanteras, as it is seen as auspicious and infused with Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber’s blessings. Temple jewellery and floral pattern in gold is a hit this season(Photo: Instagram)

Considered as an investment, a cherished family heirloom and integral in Indian celebrations, this year, the trend in gold jewellery is all about lightweight and sleek designs. Surbhi Shekhar, lead jewellery designer, Manohar Lal Jewellers, says, “Consumers are increasingly favouring chic, modern aesthetics over traditional styles. Even when opting for traditional motifs, there’s a strong preference for contemporary pieces.”

Like actor Alia Bhatt, opt for gold jewellery with floral patterns(Photo: Instagram)

Asserting the same, Archana Aggarwal, jewellery designer, shares, “Artisanal gold pieces that blend traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics are a hit. Chunky gold chokers, layered necklaces, and statement earrings adorned with colourful gemstones are in style. Designs that incorporate motifs inspired by Nature, like floral patterns resonate well during festivals.”

Opt for traditional yet modern aesthetic gold jewellery like actor Kriti Sanon (Photo: Instagram)

A shift is also seen towards adding colour and character to the yellow metal. Shekhar explains, “There’s a growing demand for gold jewellery dotted with coloured stones and intricate designs, featuring popular styles like jaali work. Adding details like ghungroos and pearls also introduces layers and depth.”

Gold jewellery with coloured stones and intricate designs are perfect for festivals(Photo: Instagram)

Another timeless design that has been a bride and celebrity favourite is temple jewellery. It has struck a chord across generations and has managed to transcend trends. Shekhar says, “While traditionally associated with South India, temple jewellery has found a growing audience nationwide. It’s incredibly versatile for styling as it complements festive wear, weddings, and smaller occasions.”

Temple jewellery has struck a chord across generations, transcending trends (Photo: Instagram)

Steeped in cultural significance, its “intricate designs often depict deities and mythological themes, making each piece unique and meaningful”, shares Aggarwal as she adds, “Investing in a temple necklace featuring Goddess Lakshmi can be a cherished and spiritual value addition to your collection.”

While one might think that Gen Z fashionistas have binned gold, that’s not entirely true. Aggarwal shares, “They love to mix and match, so layering delicate gold necklaces of varying lengths or stacking thin rings with a statement one is their style. Experiment with gold nose rings or ear cuffs for a modern twist on traditional styles.”

Gen Z can layer delicate gold necklaces of varying lengths (Photo: Instagram)

Trisha Anand Datwani, jewellery designer and creative head, Anmol Jewellers, says, “Gen Z is more environmentally conscious ,so they like recycling and remaking inherited jewellery. Modern chains or delicate Italian style earrings and Cuban link chains would also be a good choice.”

Take inspiration from actor Deepika Padukone to try out gold earrings with details like pearls (Photo: Instagram)

In the world of the growing popularity of silver and lab grown diamonds, gold has shown that it is here to stay. Shekhar explains, “Gold possesses unique qualities — it is non-allergenic and highly resistant to wear — that sets it apart and gives it an edge.”

Aggarwal asserts, “Gold has always been a symbol of wealth and status, and its value is deeply rooted in our culture. Unlike lab-grown diamonds or silver, gold is a tangible asset that retains its worth over time.”

BRIDES, ALL THAT GLITTERS IS GOLD

Mix things up with gold jewellery dotted with coloured stones and intricate designs like actor Janhvi Kapoor(Photo: Instagram)