Grammys 2025 pop star parade was a master class on elevated personal style: Sabrina Carpenter to Chapelle Roan

Every awards season has two types of takers. One who will pore over the meticulous lists of winners and snubs and the other that will bring the same energy, but just for the coveted red carpet appearances. We've got the latter fashion hounds covered. These were the best dressed pop stars at this year's Grammys red carpet, each a specimen of elevated personal style. Take notes! The Grammys 2025 pop star parade was a lesson on elevated personal style: Best dressed from the night!(Photos: X)

Taylor Swift

The (un)disputed queen of pop, Taylor Swift walked onto the red carpet in a corseted, all-sequin, one-shouldered Vivienne Westwood number in, as the internet is calling it, 'Chiefs red', in reference to beau Travis Kelce's football team. Also an alleged reference? The 'T' initial leg chain casually hanging down the hem of her left thigh. Soft curls, Casadei heels, her signature bold red lip and more Lorraine Schwartz jewellery completed the look.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter and Disney-coded satin number go hand in hand. Turning out in an icy blue Jonathan Anderson halter number, Sabrina's twist to the custom number were the Ostrich feather details at the waist and the hem. The jewellery was all Chopard, totaling up to a cool 80 carats on her being. It's giving Little Mermaid meets Cinderella and we're here for it.

Olivia Rodrigo

Vintage Versace is definitely a perfect fit for Olivia Rodrigo's basic b*tch vibe with the svelte turns of the all-black couture number elevating her personal aesthetic to red carpet-appropriate. The torso baring, cutout gown had a bare, plunging back and a mirroring neckline with the cuffed collar detail making the look a standout one. Jewellery was all Tiffany & Co. The blow dried black locks, an Olivia staple with the burgundy manicure made for the final feline details.

Charli XCX

Corseted couture, sans the Brat green, was Charli XCX's vibe for the Grammys 2025 red carpet. Ruffles on ruffles in sexy grey chiffon stood cinched in with the corseted bodice of the Jean Paul Gaultier number. Gladiator style cutout boots, Bucherer Fine Jewellery and her signature half-permed, half-weaved mane completed the look.

Chapelle Roan

Jean Paul Gaultier was also breakout star Chapelle Roan's pick for the Grammys 2025 red carpet, though this was one significantly more eccentric and Victorian-coded than Charli's demure vibe. The colours were mustard yellow and sheer blue and the textures were printed chiffon and layered ruffles. As far as the makeup goes, Chapelle told the Associated Press, "a lot of glam today", and she was right on.

Who do you think was the best dressed pop star on the Grammys red carpet?