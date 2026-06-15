Graphic tees step up as summer’s most expressive wardrobe staple

Moving away from the basic plain tee, pop star Taylor Swift brought the graphic tee into conversation with her appearance last week by opting for a retro style, bright blue tee with ‘Stevie Knicks’ written on it. And it isn’t just Taylor, this season, celebrities are reintroducing graphic tees into their summer wardrobe with renewed enthusiasm. Closer home, Indian celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Tamannaah Bhatia are also putting their own spin to the graphic tee revival.

Graphic tees as seen on celebrities

Spotted across outings, the graphic tee feels easy, familiar, and just expressive enough.

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For her appearance at Madison Square Garden for Game 4, Taylor Swift wore a ‘Stevie Knicks’ tee. The pun was a nod to Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks who has been one of her idols.

In Los Angeles, singer Olivia Rodrigo leaned into a streetwear-meets-glam aesthetic while promoting her upcoming album. She wore a fitted lace-trimmed baby tee with denims, sunglasses and a baguette bag. Playful yet polished, it captured the balance younger celebrities are gravitating towards.

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{{^usCountry}} Supermodel Bella Hadid, meanwhile, kept it model-off-duty. She knotted her white graphic tee and paired with a denim mini skirt at Cannes this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Supermodel Bella Hadid, meanwhile, kept it model-off-duty. She knotted her white graphic tee and paired with a denim mini skirt at Cannes this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kriti Sanon leaned into playful summer styling at the promotions of her upcoming movie. She wore a red t-shirt that read ‘Kiss Me’. The fitted cotton tee was styled with floral shorts and chunky jewellery, giving the look a relaxed feel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kriti Sanon leaned into playful summer styling at the promotions of her upcoming movie. She wore a red t-shirt that read ‘Kiss Me’. The fitted cotton tee was styled with floral shorts and chunky jewellery, giving the look a relaxed feel. {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Tamannaah Bhatia took the graphic tee into athleisure territory, pairing a white tee with a horse print with gym shorts and sneakers. Functional, comfortable, but still expressive.

Why does the graphic tee never go out of style?

The graphic tee’s enduring appeal lies not just in its simplicity, but in its ability to carry meaning as band logos, vintage prints, ironic slogans, and pop culture references; each graphic signals a personal reflection for the wearer.

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Celebrity stylist Shraddha Lakhani calls the graphic t-shirt “summer’s easiest answer”. She says, “It is a piece you reach for when you don’t want to think about getting dressed, but still want to look like you did. In the heat, that ease becomes essential.”

Adding interest to staples

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Summer dressing often feels repetitive with denim, linen and cotton staples on rotation worn with basic, solid-coloured tees. Lakhani says, “The graphic tee disrupts that cycle without complicating it. It brings in colour, print and attitude while keeping the silhouette light and wearable. It also photographs well, especially in harsh daylight where overly styled outfits can feel excessive. A graphic tee, particularly in washed tones or soft cottons, feels natural.”

How to style

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Celebrity stylist Yashasvi J Mehlawat shares ways to style a graphic tee.

Play with fits: Experiment with oversized, fitted, cropped and babyfit tees to create a range of looks

Balance the structure: If the tee is oversized, keep the bottom half structured with tailored trousers, straight-leg denim, or a fitted skirt. If the tee is fitted, go looser below

Tuck, twist, or crop: A full tuck into high-waisted pieces instantly elevates it. A half-tuck or a slight twist at the waist adds shape. Even a DIY crop (just folding under) can change the entire silhouette

Contrast it with polish: Pair your tee with sharper pieces like a crisp shirt worn open, or sharp trousers

Let the graphic lead: Pick one colour from the print and echo it somewhere else, like shoes, bag, or lip colour

Pick the right shoes: Accessories decide the vibe. Chunky sneakers go well for a streetwear aesthetic. Strappy heels are perfect for dressing up. Loafers and a belt nail the smart casual look

Where to buy

The Souled Store: Fandom-driven tees featuring Marvel, sitcoms and nostalgic pop references starting at ₹ 799

799 Faultline Apparel: Indie streetwear with experimental visuals and limited drops starting at ₹ 995

995 Bewakoof: Affordable everyday basics with quirky slogans and pop graphics starting at ₹ 999

999 Bonkers Corner: Budget streetwear with oversized fits and bold, trend-led prints starting ₹ 999

999 Burger Bae: Playful, Gen Z-coded designs with humour-led graphics starting at ₹ 2499

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