Here's how plaid is unexpectedly becoming summer's coolest print

Plaid is traditionally considered an autumn favourite, but celebrities have been styling the timeless pattern in vibrant, lightweight ways that feel entirely fresh for the sunnier months. If you are hunting for a punchy print to steal the show, it is time to experiment with summer-ready checks.

Khushi Kapoor

Celebrities in plaid

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At a store event in Kolkata, the actor embraced checks in a custom pink co-ord by Across29, the label founded by designer Shruti Sancheti. Featuring handwoven Nagpuri checks, the look included a bubble mini skirt, matching bralette and cropped shacket. A sleek bun and minimal accessories allowed the playful pattern to take centre stage.

Jennie

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{{^usCountry}} At the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York earlier this month, the South Korean singer gave checks a festival-ready spin in a custom AWGE look. Featuring distressed denim and flannel plaid detailing, the outfit balanced streetwear influences with the relaxed energy of summer festival dressing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York earlier this month, the South Korean singer gave checks a festival-ready spin in a custom AWGE look. Featuring distressed denim and flannel plaid detailing, the outfit balanced streetwear influences with the relaxed energy of summer festival dressing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Olivia Rodrigo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Olivia Rodrigo {{/usCountry}}

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Spotted out in LA, Olivia nailed high-low styling by mixing an affordable white baby tee with a major luxury centrepiece. She stretched her street style into four-figure territory with a knee-grazing wool-blend pencil skirt from Miu Miu featuring a vibrant, candy-colored grid of red, orange, and green. Paired with a vintage oxblood Coach bag and an iced matcha, the bright colour palette gave the classic pattern a distinctly youthful, warm-weather update.

Olivia Rodrigo

Rakul Preet Singh

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For promotions of her recent film, the actor opted for a sophisticated take on the trend in a grey windowpane-checked ensemble from Helen Anthony’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection. The structured look featured a strapless corset-style top with button detailing, tailored trousers and a coordinating blazer, accessorised with jewellery from E3K Jewelry and Ishhaara.

How to style plaid this season?

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Stylist Nachiket Barve says, “Plaid can be surprisingly versatile for summer styling. If you want to lean into a punk aesthetic, pair it with fishnets or boots for a trans-seasonal look. For something lighter and more playful, take a grunge-inspired approach with a plaid shirt layered over a white singlet and baggy jeans, finished with a pair of thong slippers. Layering also works beautifully in warmer weather—a plaid dress styled with Birkenstocks and a touch of lace, such as a pinafore detail, adds softness and dimension while keeping the look effortless.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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