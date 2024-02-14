How good are face masks doing for your skin?

Beauty enthusiasts swear by this quick and effective treatment for an instant and last-minute glow but are face masks really good for you in the long run? “Power packed with evidence-based, hardworking ingredients to work instantly, the results from face masks are instant and long term. They are good and effective products for our skin, provided you find good, NAFE safe (No Alcohol, Fragrance and Essential oils) masks to begin with,” says Dr Bhavna Rajpal, luxury skincare consultant and facialist. Face masking helps to trap the moisture or ingredients in the skin and creates a layer that helps to either hydrate, moisturise, dry or exfoliate the skin(Photo: Instagram)

Some of the benefits of face masks include improved skin texture, help decongest clogged pores and improve the look of breakouts and acne eruptions. According to dermatologist Dr Anju Methil, “It helps to trap the moisture or ingredients in the skin and creates a layer that helps to either hydrate, moisturise, dry or exfoliate the skin depending on the ingredients used and its purpose.” While Vama Sangoi, skincare expert at Soap Chemistry says, “In a nutshell, it all depends on which face mask you use and what you’re trying to achieve. While they can be a quick fix for inflammation and dry patches, their benefits are temporary. You should use them alongside other effective skin care products.”

With “more is more” a mantra in the beauty industry, do more ingredients in the face mask work out for the good? While Rajpal believes, “It is not about the number of ingredients; it is about the quality and the quantity of ingredients.” Agreeing on the same is Methil, as she says, “More ingredients don’t necessarily mean better result. Sometimes less is more.”

With the good comes the bad, so are these instant power shots for the skin a big no-no for sensitive skin types? “For sensitive skin types, opt for NAFE safe masks formulated for especially that skin type. Acne prone sensitive skin types can try ones with specific ingredients like salicylic acid,” shares Rajpal. One can even try using water-based face serums like Vitamin C (for skin brightening and reduction in spots), niacinamide or tranexamide based serums for hyperpigmentation, salicylic acid-based serums for acne marks, explains Sangoi. “Serums are usually light weight and absorb directly into the skin, making them more effective compared to face masks. Patch test is a must before using serum specifically for sensitive skin people.”

Another thing to remember is to switch up the type of face masks as season changes. Methil says, “As the season changes, the texture of our skin also changes. A face mask helps to either hydrate, moisturise, dry or exfoliate the skin, hence it is advised to change the mask depending on the condition of skin at that particular time of season.”