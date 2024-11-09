HT CITY SHOWSTOPPERS| Anupam Kher: Going risque can sometimes turn out to be a circus
Anupam Kher channels mafia-inspired looks for a special shoot with HT City Showstoppers, discussing his personal approach to fashion and evolution in his career
Anupam Kher has been a part of the Indian film industry for over four decades, and he has witnessed the evolution of fashion through this while and been a part of it. Yet, he gets excited as he shoots for HT City Showstoppers in Godfather-meets-Gatsby inspired mafia theme.
Ask him about his style statement and he says, “I feel fashion sense is supposed to be what makes you feel comfortable, but I genuinely don't have that sense. There are so many things that I may not be able to carry, but I feel that if I feel comfortable, that is my fashion statement. I'm not a fashion icon but I'm decently dressed and I'm not over the top. I don't play safe in my life or in my acting, but with clothes, I play safe,” quipping, “My hairstyle is my uniqueness, that is my fashion statement. I'm comfortable with it.”
Having come from a time where no one used to have a full entourage trying to make you look good on screen, Anupam admits he is learning to grow with it too. But he feels that the way men’s fashion is evolving, sometimes it comes across adversely too. “Going risque can sometimes turn out to be a circus too. I see the forcefulness of it now and that's not a great thing. Aaj to aap sar pe balti bhi latka lete ho in the name of fashion. At the end of it, fashion is what makes you comfortable,” he says.
The 69-year-old says he likes being traditional in that way. “I think traditional clothing are the best and suits are the best thing. I wear a skirt for a fashion show once inspired from (actor) Ranveer Singh, but I couldn’t carry it. I regretted wearing that and I felt such an idiot. So, it's not my personality,” he says, adding that his fashion sounding board is his wife actor-MP Kirron Kher. “I think Kiran is very good. Initially she used to design for me also but then she got busy with politics and other things. So, now whatever I feel fine with, I decide on that.”
Anupam’s fashion inspiration comes from men who wear suits well, including the likes of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. He has a special love for the formal wear: “It was my dream to wear a black tuxedo while receiving my first award because there used to be a few magazines at that time which used to have these pictures of actors in their premieres or award functions. So, I had decided that whenever I get my first award, I will wear a black tuxedo and when I got my first Best Actor award for Saaransh (1984), I wore it and I think I carried it really well.”
At the age of 69, Anupam is going at his highest pace in his career and he sees it as a great sense of achievement. “It’s because not only you have reinvented yourself as an actor, but you've also reinvented yourself as a person. Chote se sheher ka ek normal ladka, jo blue shorts and white chequed shirt pehenta tha, is now giving a fashion spread, so it has been a great journey,” he says.
With his career spanning over four decades now, the actor insists that his eagerness to learn is what has kept him going all these years. “I went to a Hindi medium school where even the English alphabets were taught in the fifth standard. But I also did a film which got 8 nominations for Oscars, Silver Linings Playbook (2012). I have worked with (actor) Robert De Niro, have played a main character in an American medical drama. It could only happen because I don't have a fear of failure, and I enjoy experimenting. Nothing can be achieved without taking risks, and you need to have some patience. I'm in a position now where it's okay if I'm not working for two months and then I get a film like Vijay 69. With a performance like this, I can survive and wait for another such role to come up again,” he ends.