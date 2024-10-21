Anupam Kher regrets not having a child of his own with Kirron Kher: ‘I started to feel the void after I hit 50'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has opened up about a deeply personal aspect of his life, revealing that he often feels the void of not having a biological child of his own. In a heartfelt confession, Anupam, who is married to actor turned politician Kirron, clarified that his longing has nothing to do with the bond he shares with his stepson Sikander Kher. Also read: Anupam Kher shares his resume on social media, calls himself a struggling actor Anupam Kher is married to actor-politician Kirron Kher.

The painful void

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Anupam spoke about missing out on the whole experience of having a child of his own and watching the kid grow up.

He shared, “I didn’t feel it that much before, but now sometimes I do feel like it. I think in the last seven-eight years. It's not like, I am not happy with Sikander, but I think it's a joy to see a child growing up. It's a joy to see bonding; this is an honest answer. I could have avoided answering this, but I don’t want to do that. But, it’s okay. It’s not a tragedy in my life. But, I sometimes feel it would have been a nice thing.”

The actor added, “All this while I was extremely busy working, but after I hit 50-55, I started to feel the void. It was mostly because Kirron became busy, and so did Sikander. I work with kids in my organisation: The Anupam Kher Foundation. We do a lot of work with children, and sometimes when I see my friends’ children and things like that… (I miss having children) but, it’s not a sense of loss.”

Anupam’s personal life

Anupam got married to Kirron in 1985. Previously, Anupam had revealed that Sikander was four years when he came into his life. According to several reports, Anupam and Kirron tried to conceive a child together, but nothing worked out. Anupam was previously married to actress Madhumati Kapoor, while Kirron was married to Gautam Berry.

On the work front

Anupam Kher was last seen in The Signature, where he plays an elderly husband Arvind whose wife Ambika (Neena Kulkarni) is put on life support shortly after she falls sick. Meanwhile, Kirron is busy with her work in the political sphere.