Anupam Kher shares his resume on social media, calls himself a struggling actor

Actor Anupam Kher, with an impressive repertoire of over 500 projects, continues to strive for greater heights. In a display of determination, Anupam recently shared his updated resume on social media, referring to himself as a "struggling actor”. Also read: Ahmedabad man duped with fake notes featuring Anupam Kher's photo, actor reacts Anupam Kher will also be seen in Emergency.

The post has garnered widespread appreciation and positive feedback online. The resume not only gave a peek into his career but also his life philosophy and the hurdles he had to overcome .

CV on social media

Sometime back, he took to social media: Instagram and X, to post his updated resume.

“After every five years, I update my resume! Luckily in my profession, there is no age limit. Hope you like my bio data !!! Jai Ho,” he wrote while sharing the resume.

If one goes through the CV, Anupam has mentioned his films. After working on 500 characters, Anupam revealed that his biggest role is still to come.

In the introduction section, the actor wrote, "If life is a movie, I've been blessed with a blockbuster. From a small-town boy in Shimla to walking the red carpet at global film festivals, I've journeyed through over 500 films, countless roles, and a lifetime of learning. My career is a testimony to resilience, passion, and the unshakable belief that failure is an event, never a person."

Calling himself a struggling actor, Anupam said, "Landed in Mumbai with just 37 in my pocket and a head full of dreams. Juggled small roles while learning the art of patience and perseverance."

He also touched on his debut film, Saransh (1984), where at the age of 28 he portrayed a 65-year-old retired man, a role which shaped his career. He shared, "My next role is always my favourite one."

In the skills section of his CV, he listed adaptability, humour and positivity, public speaking, and resilience. He shared his life philosophy, highlighting his commitment to lifelong learning and growth.

His resume.

Fans react

His post has garnered over 20,000 likes on Instagram, with his fans expressing their love for him. "Simply loved it... How in one pager it tell a comprehensives story of once life," wrote one fan. "Awards and accolades bhi mention karte, at least the most prestigious ones. Chaar Chand lag jaate...," shared another fan.

“We all are witness of you cv and so proud of you . to whom so ever it may concern facts are verified and cv is approved and highly recommend by this fan girl,” shared one, with another writing, “My words have left the chat after reading this extremely rich resume. Legend for a reason”.

“Sir you are true genius sir... Blessed to have you among us... You presence really makes a mere difference to bridge the gap between art and reality,” one read. Another comment read, “One page resume with such rich experience is rare but good one”.

On the work front

Anupam recently finished shooting for his upcoming movie Vijay 69. He got injured while shooting for the film. He hurt his shoulder and informed his fans of the same by posting an image in which his injured right hand was in a sling.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, Vijay 69 will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Anupam, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. The film is being directed by Akshay Roy. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Apart from these projects, Anupam also has Emergency and Signature in the pipeline. Anupam was recently seen in web series The Freelancer alongside Mohit Raina. The series is based on the book – A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, The Freelancer: The Conclusion also stars Kashmira Pardeshi and Sushant Singh.