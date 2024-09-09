Anupam Kher on signing Game Of Thrones actor Iain Glen for Tanvi The Great: He was fascinated by Indian hospitality

Anupam Kher is making his directorial comeback after 22 years with Tanvi The Great, and it stars actor Iain Glen, known for his work on the fantasy epic Game Of Thrones. Anupam made the official announcement last month, and says, “Unfortunately, or fortunately, our picture got leaked, so we thought it was better to accept it and talk about it. I am very fortunate that he is a part of Tanvi The Great.” Anupam Kher on signing Iain Glen for Tanvi The Great

Anupam and Iain worked together in the British series Mrs Wilson. “That’s how I approached him, and I loved working with him. He is an amazing theatre actor,” the 69-year-old says, sharing the Scottish actor’s experience of shooting in India: “He was fascinated by Indian people. He had never seen such kind of hospitality, love, affection and this kind of professionalism as well. Iain was thrilled about the week that he was here. It was his first visit to India, and he said that he will come back again.”

With Tanvi The Great, Anupam took a different route by announcing the technicians on the film before revealing the cast. Ask him why and he says, “I wanted to acknowledge the contribution of the technicians as they are the backbone of the film. They make it look like the way it looks, and this is what should be done. Our film is a musical and how can I not introduce my music director first? I am fortunate to have (composer) MM Keeravaani on board. And I have two Oscar winners in the film with him and (sound designer) Resul Pookutty. I think it’s important to not just acknowledge but applaud the work done by these people behind the camera.”

Anupam has brought together artistes from India and internationally, including Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara. “The film has a universal theme and is made for the world audience. Of course, larger-than-life cinema brings in the economics and the courage for people to make films, but in life, you remember films not for the money they made, but for the way they touched your heart,” he ends.