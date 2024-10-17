Anupam Kher on Khosla Ka Ghosla re-release: Confident it will do well in theatres

Anupam Kher’s iconic film Khosla Ka Ghosla is set to re-release in theatres on October 18, and he describes it as a “fantastic cult film”. “You don’t make a film thinking it’s going to be a cult classic. We faced numerous difficulties during production, but it turned out to be one of a kind. Today, it has an amazing value for revisiting,” says the actor. He adds that it possesses an “amusing power,” noting, “Even when it’s on TV, you stop and watch it. The dialogues are iconic, and the characters are so entertaining and real that they create remarkable recall value.” Anupam Kher on Khosla Ka Ghosla

The 69-year-old expresses his delight that today’s “generation will have the chance to see the film” on the big screen. “It’s what they call a cool film. The Gen Z audience often thinks Bollywood is all classic. But this is their type of film.”

Kher reveals that the team faced financial struggles while shooting: “The producers and directors were trying their best to secure funding. It was also challenging to shoot in June in Delhi with temperatures soaring to 49°C and no vanity van. I think it was the most powerful script I had read at that time.”

When asked if the recent wave of re-releases gives films a second chance, he responds, “I don’t think every film can be re-released and draw audiences back to theatres. Nostalgia works for only a select few films; it doesn’t apply to every movie. I am confident that Khosla Ka Ghosla will do well in theatres. People always want to watch films associated with their youth; they long to feel the same emotions after all these years.”

Regarding a possible sequel to Khosla Ka Ghosla, producer Savita Raj recently hinted at developments. He comments, “She has shared the plan but hasn’t provided the script yet. Until the script or other details are finalised, it’s just a plan. If the script is as good as the original, then I think it would be a fantastic opportunity to be part of this film.”