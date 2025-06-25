India at Louis Vuitton's SS26: AR Rahman releases exclusive track, Bijoy Jain debuts life-size Snakes & Ladders set

Pharrell Williams’ Spring/Summer 2026 menswear line for Louis Vuitton was more than just a fashion show. Inspired by the subtle sartorialism of India, the show was a masterclass in respectful representation. Held at the Place Georges Pompidou in Paris, Pharrell's vision transformed the venue into a vivid celebration of modern Indian imagination, with textiles, music, and architecture all infused with the subcontinent's veritable soul. AR Rahman with Pharrell Williams; Bijoy Jain in LV

“You won’t see any tunics or anything like that. What we were inspired by from India were the colours,” Pharrell clarified backstage, steering clear of clichés while leaning into authenticity. “You’ll see turmeric in the line. You’ll see cinnamon. You’ll see ‘coffee indigo’ denim.”

That sense of intention extended beyond the palette. Pharrell immersed himself in India’s textile traditions during his trip, sourcing from local markets and artisans. “What art and painting is to Paris, textiles and embroidery is to India,” he said. “The intricacies were just off the charts.”

The life-sized Snakes and Ladders rendition

A key visual anchor of the show was the spectacular set — a surreal, life-sized Snakes and Ladders board conceived by Indian architect Bijoy Jain of Studio Mumbai. Louis Vuitton described it as a “metaphorical construct of possibility,” turning the venue into a giant playground.

Introducing AR Rahman x LV

The soundtrack, too, struck an unmistakably Indian chord. Oscar-winner AR Rahman made a surprise appearance, unveiling a new track titled Yaara, co-created with Pharrell himself. The unreleased piece premiered on the runway, blending Rahman’s unmistakable sonic texture with Pharrell’s genre-defying aesthetic. Their camaraderie was visible backstage — smiles, snapshots, and a shared moment later posted to Rahman’s 8.3 million Instagram followers.

For Pharrell, this was more than a themed collection — it was a respectful ode. “I always move in gratitude, so I went there with gratitude, I left with gratitude, and I am here, remotely, again saying ‘thank you’ because I’ve really appreciated not only my experience, but the influence that it’s had on the world,” he said.