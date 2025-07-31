Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
India Couture Week 2025: Aisha Rao's maiden collection

ByAkshay Kaushal
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 09:31 am IST

Aisha Rao’s debut collection acted as a love letter to Nature with themes of inclusivity at the forefront

Hyundai India Couture Week is also a platform for emerging coutouriers, and this year the fashion body chose designer Aisha Rao to be a part of the lineup. For her debut showcase, the debutante drew inspiration from Nature for her collection titled Wild At Heart. Banana leaves, lotus blooms and palms found it a place in applique work on lehengas, sarees, and sherwanis.

Actor Sara Ali Khan graced the ramp for Aisha Rao.
Her silhouettes were sharp yet soft. She used glass beads, sequins and appliques as embellishments, with the multi-colour beads rendering a psychedelic effect. The colour palette ranged from brushed rose gold, lush berry tone and antique glints of champagne.

Lastly, the designer deserves praise for presenting an inclusive show where models of different body types, ages, and ethnicities walked the ramp.

