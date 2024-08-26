Janmashtami 2024: Beauty looks to emulate this festive season

This occasion of happiness, vibrant traditions and cultural festivities, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Beyond the stunning ethnic outfits and jewellery, makeup and hair significantly complete the look. Whether you go for a dramatic look or a subtle and glowy look, the festival of Janmashtami is about expressing oneself and embracing your true personal style. Consider these tips to get the perfect look that makes you shine. Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in an alluring Janmashtami look.(Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

A traditional Janmashtami look is often inspired by the divine and festive essence of the celebration, particularly focusing on Lord Krishna’s character. "To begin, apply a luminous or lightweight foundation for a dewy look that sets the base for the rest of the makeup. If you wish for accentuated eyes, gold or bronze eyeshadow in the inner corner of the eyes can be a suitable option. Pairing that with thin and soft eyeliner and kohl (kajal) can finish off the eyes. Add a pop of blue or peacock-inspired colours for eyeshadow to represent Krishna. For a dramatic look, false lashes can also be added," says Neetu Juneja, founder of a makeup brand. She also suggests adding accessories like decorative bindis which can enhance the overall look—opting for minimalist designs, the small crystal-studded bindis can be considered.

Traditional Janmashtami look with decorative bindis and mang tika.(Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

Popular colour palettes include gold and browns, bright reds and pinks which complement traditional attire beautifully. A vibrant shade of lipstick and a hint of soft blush will also accentuate the look. “Add a creative twist by experimenting with textures like glitter, using graphic eyeliner designs, or mixing traditional styles with modern makeup techniques,” suggests Saaniya Aakib Lakdawala, a makeup artist.

Adding a creative touch to the hairstyles elevates the overall traditional Janmashtami look. “Doing braids and adding some fresh flowers like jasmine to it never fails. Hairstyles like updos can be another elegant option. If you are doing a bun, you can dress it up with mang tikas and gajra that look beautiful. For hair left open, add headbands or clips that have a festive and traditional touch,” says Harshita Kamra, a fashion and lifestyle influencer.

Round off the whole look with opulent mehendi designs inspired by peacocks, flutes, and Krishna’s footprints or add little matki designs (pots) to add more meaning and tradition.