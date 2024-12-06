Kareena Kapoor Khan to Eva Longoria: Best dressed at Red Sea Film Festival
The 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival opened in Jeddah with a star-studded night.
The curtain rose on the fourth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 2024 with a star-studded opening night in Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district, Saudi Arabia. A parade of glamour lit up the red carpet as Eva Longoria, Will Smith, and other A-listers made dazzling appearances in couture creations by Balenciaga, Carolina Herrera, and more.
Running until December 14, the festival takes over the newly unveiled Cultural Square in Al-Balad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Inspired by Al-Balad’s rich architectural heritage, this stunning venue boasts five cinemas and a grand auditorium, setting the stage for premieres and screenings throughout the event.
And now, let’s dive into our favourite red-carpet moments!
Cynthia Erivo in Carolina Herrera
Her strapless gown paired beautifully with a dramatic floor-length opera coat draped on her elbows.
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Oscar de la Renta
The luxe outfit radiated movie-star charm, capturing all eyes with its timeless elegance and Kareena’s effortless confidence.
Catherine Zeta-Jones in Marmar Halim
Draped in a custom Marmar Halim blue silk gown with a pleated capelet, her regal beauty and the gown’s elegance created a breathtaking red carpet moment.
Eva Longoria
She finished off the look with geometric earrings and layered neckpieces. The actor looked stunning.
Will Smith in Valentino
The actor opted for a navy blue suit from Valentino that he paired with a chevron print shirt. He accessorised his pants with a decorative chain and rounded off the look with a pair of leather shoes.
Hoyeon in Louis Vuitton
Hoyeon wore a Louis Vuitton grey satin scuba gown with an asymmetrical top and double-layered skirt to the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival opening ceremony.