Kareena Kapoor Khan to Eva Longoria: Best dressed at Red Sea Film Festival

The curtain rose on the fourth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 2024 with a star-studded opening night in Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district, Saudi Arabia. A parade of glamour lit up the red carpet as Eva Longoria, Will Smith, and other A-listers made dazzling appearances in couture creations by Balenciaga, Carolina Herrera, and more. Draped in luxury labels, the celebrities turned heads with their stunning fashion choices.

Running until December 14, the festival takes over the newly unveiled Cultural Square in Al-Balad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Inspired by Al-Balad’s rich architectural heritage, this stunning venue boasts five cinemas and a grand auditorium, setting the stage for premieres and screenings throughout the event.

And now, let’s dive into our favourite red-carpet moments!

Cynthia Erivo in Carolina Herrera

Her strapless gown paired beautifully with a dramatic floor-length opera coat draped on her elbows.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Oscar de la Renta

The luxe outfit radiated movie-star charm, capturing all eyes with its timeless elegance and Kareena’s effortless confidence.

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Marmar Halim

Draped in a custom Marmar Halim blue silk gown with a pleated capelet, her regal beauty and the gown’s elegance created a breathtaking red carpet moment.

Eva Longoria

She finished off the look with geometric earrings and layered neckpieces. The actor looked stunning.

Will Smith in Valentino

The actor opted for a navy blue suit from Valentino that he paired with a chevron print shirt. He accessorised his pants with a decorative chain and rounded off the look with a pair of leather shoes.

Hoyeon in Louis Vuitton

Hoyeon wore a Louis Vuitton grey satin scuba gown with an asymmetrical top and double-layered skirt to the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival opening ceremony.