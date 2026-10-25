Karwa Chaut 2026: Fashion designers Pallavi Madeshia Yadav, Romaa Agarwal and Tannmayaa Manish give festive wardrobe a modern edit

Festivals bring out the best in traditional dressing, and Karwa Chauth — a celebration of marital bonds — is as much about embracing the fashionista in you as it is about observing age-old rituals.

Fashion designers Pallavi Madeshia Yadav, Tannmayaa Manish and Romaa Agarwal in Karwa Chauth look

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The ‘KC look’, as it is known in fashion circles, offers the perfect opportunity to reinterpret ethnic wear through contemporary silhouettes, thoughtful detailing and individual expression.

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Ahead of the festival, we speak to three designers from Lucknow – Romaa Agarwal, Pallavi Madeshia Yadav and Tannmayaa Manish – who believe festive fashion is about honouring India’s rich sartorial heritage while embracing the evolving language of modern style.

While a love for traditional wear and rooted colours is a common thread for all three, they also enjoy experimenting with styling, contemporary fabrics, cuts and craftsmanship. Their approach? To strike a balance between timeless elegance and modern comfort, allowing women to move with ease through an entire evening after a day of fasting.

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Pallavi Madeshia Yadav

Power of red!

{{^usCountry}} For Lucknow-based designer Pallavi Madeshia Yadav, the heart of a festive ensemble lies in a statement piece that marries ritual significance with artisanal warmth. For Karwa Chauth, she turns to the timeless elegance of Banarasi silk to anchor the look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Lucknow-based designer Pallavi Madeshia Yadav, the heart of a festive ensemble lies in a statement piece that marries ritual significance with artisanal warmth. For Karwa Chauth, she turns to the timeless elegance of Banarasi silk to anchor the look. {{/usCountry}}

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Says the founder of Polka Dots Couture, “Late October evenings carry a chill, but the glow of puja lamps and the moon-sighting ritual call for an outfit that makes a statement. A red saree with a gold border strikes the perfect balance between warmth and grace. Red symbolises auspiciousness and marital blessings, while the hand-embroidered gold border catches the warm glow of diyas, creating a defined, elegant silhouette that photographs beautifully and stands out during the moon-sighting ritual.”

Tips:

Let the border lead. The accompanying image shows the perfect balance: a matching red blouse with heavy gold motifs to echo the saree's edge, a traditional gold choker, and classic bangles.

Since the border already carries intricate handwork, your jewellery should not compete.

For styling, go for a simply cut deep-red or gold blouse, a pair of gold earrings, and a single plain bangle—enough to keep the eye on the fine stitching along the saree's edge.

Keep your hair swept into a low bun, leaving room at the neck and shoulder line so the embroidered border falls in an unbroken visual line.

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Tannmayaa Manish

Green, the new red

Red will forever hold a special place in festive dressing, but fashion designer Tannmayaa Manish says she’s drawn to royal green, a colour that “allows women to express their individuality while retaining the richness of Indian festive attire.”

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Originally from Varanasi and now a Lucknow bahu, she brings together the cultural sensibilities of both cities in her festive style. ”For me, the beauty of this palette lies in three elements: a deep green drape, the warmth of gold and the vivid touch of red sindoor. Together, they create a look that feels regal and personal, while remaining deeply rooted in tradition.”

Her preference, she adds, is Banarasi fabric. “In my work, I have brought the Banarasi base together with motifs rendered in Kashmiri Tilla embroidery. The metallic threadwork introduces another dimension to the design, adding detail and warmth against the green.”

Tips:

I see green as a new red, as an expansion of the festive wardrobe. Styling completes the story.

Traditional gold jewellery enhances the embroidery, while red sindoor provides a focal point.

A treasured pair of earrings or a thoughtfully curated stack of bangles can effortlessly pull the entire ensemble together.

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Fashion designer Romaa Agarwal

Rooted yet refreshing

Fashion designer Romaa Agarwal says she’s a fan of the red family, but with a difference — rich reds, maroons, and rani pinks. Her approach is to give these traditional colours a modern identity through statement blouses, flattering cuts, contemporary drapes, and intricate embroidery.

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“A classic saree with a distinctive blouse or a lehenga with subtle modern detailing can create a look that feels both rooted and refreshing. We encourage experimenting with colours, textures, and silhouettes,” says the Lucknowite. She adds, “Jewel tones, metallic accents, brocades, and luxurious fabrics can be styled into contemporary kurta sets, fusion ensembles, and elegant co-ord sets. The idea is to bring together traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics, creating outfits that are festive yet effortless to carry.

Tips:

The colour is power pink, so go for a soft dewy base, nude-pink blush, lipstick, and subtle shimmer on eyes for fresh, elegant festive look.

The jewellery that can be worn is diamonds and polki and for footwear silver stilettos.

Modernising tradition doesn't mean letting go of our roots; it means presenting them in a way that resonates with today's generation.

Crafted from sheer, lightweight organza, the outfit features an airy and graceful silhouette that feels completely modern and effortless.

With striking magenta piping and shimmering metallic details, the look successfully bridges heritage artistry with modern chic elegance.

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