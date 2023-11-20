Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic on beauty trends

With over two decades of experience, Mario Dedivanovic is a renowned name in the world of makeup. The makeup artist can be credited for creating several popular techniques and viral trends that have several actors, celebrities and beauty creators created and swear by. Not just a makeup artist, he has moved on to founding the brand - MAKEUP BY MARIO. Having worked with several celebs, the 40-year-old says, “All of the celebrities I have worked with have been amazing and inspire me, from (entrepreneur) Kim Kardashian to (singer-actor) Jennifer Lopez and (actor) Priyanka Chopra Jonas; they are all special and powerful in their own unique ways.” Dedivanovic was in India with his MakeupByMario Masterclass at Nykaaland, co-produced by Nykaa and BookMyShow Live in Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai that happened on November 4 and 5. Mario Dedivanovic is a makeup artist to the stars, including Kim Kardashian (instagram)

Mario Dedivanovic is the makeup artist that works on Kim Kardashian (Instagram)

While some may feel that the beauty industry has become saturated with the entrance of several celebrities and makeup artists bringing their own make-up lines, Dedivanovic doesn’t hold the same belief. “I think there is enough space in the makeup industry to allow for both celebrity and makeup artist lines. It is up to the consumer to determine what works best for them and what they naturally gravitate to,” he shares.

At the core of his values and brand, his products “are inspired by my personal artistry techniques”. Glad that his techniques have got so much traction online and commenting on their virality, he says, “I have honed my techniques over my 24-year career as an artist. When I see an opportunity to educate and inspire others, I love to share my techniques rather than keep them to myself.”

For Dedivanovic, his personal philosophy while using makeup is to be“very architectural”. He adds, “I am seeking to create balance, harmony and symmetry with my makeup and most importantly to enhance the natural beauty that is already there. I love to use colours and tones that are inspired by nature which helps to keep the look as natural as possible.”

Many people use make-up to make them feel better about themselves or to get a boost of confidence, which is something Dedivanovic believes in himself. “I think this is one of the most powerful aspects of makeup. To be able to change the way someone feels and to give them a boost of confidence is the most rewarding thing as an artist. My goal is to provide [people] with products and to simultaneously help educate them on how to use the product, how to get their makeup done faster and smarter using my personal techniques and of course to inspire them along the way.”

Ask what is his advise to up-and-coming artists, and he says, “I always advise inspiring makeup artists to study their craft, to practice daily, to assist other more successful artists and to figure out early on what type of artistry they want to work on, whether it be Bridal, celebrity, TV/Film, fashion, etc. This will help them a lot to focus more specifically on goals.”