Lady Gaga and statement shoulders are a match made in heaven: Joker 2's UK premiere and these other instances are proof

Joker: Folie à Deux is on its last leg of red carpets before the sequel to the 2018 Oscar-winning hit, marks its official release in theatres next week. The UK premiere of the film was a gala affair with the cast and who's who from cinema marking their presence. Man and woman of the hour, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga made for the primary attractions. Now when we say primary attractions, who better than Lady Gaga to make THE appearance of the night. All-red ensembles are making a comeback so Lady Gaga is bound to ace the trend. But with her own spicy twist of course. Statement shoulders. Here's decoding a few instances she has courted the sartorial power move. Lady Gaga attends the UK premiere for Joker: Folie à Deux; a look at her everlasting romance with power shoulders

Lady Gaga's sartorial evolution has arrived at this beautiful balance between some soft romance and her eternally experimental sultriness. For Joker 2's UK premiere, Gaga arrived in a vermillion red Celine gown with an asymmetrical drop waist hem. What truly made the statement was the crop blazer with a puffed up towering shoulders which appropriately Gaga-fied the look. Her streaked red French bob and electric blue eye shadow with a crystal lined tear detail, were the final details. Mic drop we say.

Styled by Brandon Maxwell, the 2017 Superbowl halftime show saw Gaga step out to perform in a custom Atelier Versace bodysuit, entirely embellished in Swarovski crystals.The cool colour palette seamlessly transitioned between panel-divided dynamic blues and purples, the upturned, stiff shoulders adding the oomph factor to the one-piece. Matching boots, coiffed hair and her trademark fishnets completed the look.

Back in 2014, a sequined blazer crop dress was sported by Lady Gaga for an advertisement. The padded shoulders, retro sunglasses and monster boots screamed Gaga and rather effortlessly so. Yet another specimen of power shoulders truly being, Mother Monster-core.

The Monster Ball tour from 2009, had Gaga sport several looks which saw the jaws of onlookers drop to the ground. The Disco Diva ensembles however hold a special place in the popstars fashion hall of fame. Psychedelic yet somehow among her more demure looks, Gaga turned out as a rather inspired take on the disco ball aesthetic, sporting a conical bodysuit with shoulders that towered over to form an elongated collar of sorts. Something similar was also styled with breezy white pants for the LA stint of the tour.

Lady Gaga channels her inner Disco Diva(Photos: X)

The same year, a CD launch event saw Gaga opt for an all-black power suit, albeit with the same exaggerated shoulder pads. It goes without saying that she and only she, can carry off these pieces with such panache.

Lady Gaga's take on power dressing being truly one-of-a-kind as always

Has Lady Gaga inspired you to give the power shoulders an honest shot yet?