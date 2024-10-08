Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI: Here is a glimpse

As Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI kicks off on October 9th at the Grand Hotel, the fashion scene is set to dazzle with a stellar lineup of designers and their collections until Sunday. Here’s a peek at a few of the shows. Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI kicks off on October 9th with a stellar lineup of designers and their collections until Sunday. Here’s a peek at a few of the shows.

Shruti Sancheti - Advayaa

Shruti Sancheti revisits the elegance of Kashmiri shawls with her Advayaa collection, lending them a contemporary twist. Known for her craftsmanship, the designer weaves together traditional techniques such as Kalamkari and hand screen printing with modern sensibilities. Her work is a heartfelt homage to the rich history of these timeless shawls, reimagined for today’s fashion-forward audience.

Antar-Agni by Ujjawal Dubey - Two-Faced

Antar-Agni’s Two-Faced collection delves into the complexities of duality within human nature, exploring themes of change and expectation. Ujjawal Dubey’s use of structured silhouettes paired with minimalist simplicity creates a striking narrative in charcoal, black, aubergine, and forest green shades. With the brand’s signature fabric manipulation and innovative construction techniques, this collection promises to be both introspective and groundbreaking.

Monisha Jaising - Sailing Bride 2.0

Monisha’s collection will showcase sheer kurtis and flowy kaftans as chic swimsuit cover-ups, skillfully blending functionality with high fashion for luxurious yacht outings. Designed for the modern woman, her effortless silhouettes transition seamlessly from sunbathing to socializing. Her signature trend for this season highlights co-ord sets adorned with full embellishments, offering stylish alternatives to traditional gowns for formal occasions.

Payal Jain - Rising sun

Inspired by the vivid cultural landscape of Uzbekistan, Payal Jain’s collection channels the mesmerising mosaics of Registan Square, the turquoise domes of Samarkand and the intricate woodwork of Bukhara. Her designs recreate the architectural grandeur and cultural tapestry of Central Asia. Expect a vibrant palette and a surreal, yet deeply rooted vibe in each piece, celebrating a confluence of art, culture and colour.

Pawan Sachdeva - Trail Blazer

Denim takes centre stage in Pawan Sachdeva’s Trailblazer collection, showcasing luxurious, hand-treated denim in various washes and colours. His focus on breathable, soft fabrics ensures comfort without sacrificing style. Designed to appeal to Gen Z, millennials and beyond, this collection offers a versatile, inclusive, modern, and effortlessly chic denim line.

Huemn

Huemn continues to push the envelope with bold statement pieces, including hand-drawn prints and inclusive fits. The collection pays homage to Indian craftsmanship with intricate embroidery, while also championing fabric innovation that enhances sustainability and performance. Expect the unexpected with Huemn’s signature blend of edgy fashion and socially conscious design.

TIL by Ankur Verma - Rhapsody

Ankur Verma explores the complexity of identity and transformation through human textures like freckles and wrinkles, blended with surrealist elements. His collection, Rhapsody, uses masks as a metaphor for cultural expression and history. The designer’s artistic vision takes a deep dive into the personal and the symbolic, creating garments that blur the lines between reality and illusion.