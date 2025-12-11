Leather weather: How celebs are styling the classic staple

This season, leather jackets are doing more than adding warmth; they’re shaping the entire outfit. From monochrome layers and ‘90s rock cues to playful prep, celebrities are using the classic jacket to set the mood for the winter look. Whether it’s an oversized bomber, a sharp red coat, or a cropped preppy take, each styling move shows how easy it is to update a staple without overthinking it. From Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh, celebs are upping their leather jacket styling game Monochrome made easy

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter builds his look around a classic black leather jacket, layered over a deep-V black vest that gives the outfit a monotone edge. Paired with relaxed black trousers and polished shoes, the look feels effortless. It’s an easy winter styling cue: swap a basic tee for a vest to add dimension under a leather jacket. ’90s rockstar

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh gives the classic leather jacket a grungy winter update. He pairs an oversized bomber-style leather jacket with a graphic tee, leaning into a rockstar-meets-airport vibe. The washed-out jeans add a ‘90s touch, while chunky black boots ground the look. Adding a baseball cap and tinted aviators keeps it incognito, making the whole outfit feel casual yet curated. Desert-toned glam

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone layered a slouchy brown leather jacket over a brown bodycon dress, creating a fluid palette that feels warm and winter-ready. The structured box bag adds a touch of polish, while black heeled boots break the softness with just the right amount of edge. Go for loose waves and minimal glam to keep the look effortless. Eccentric prep notes

Harry Lambert

Harry Lambert gives the leather jacket a preppy twist. He pairs a cropped leather jacket with a plaid shirt, letting the collar and cuffs peek out for contrast. The dark, cuffed denim adds clean lines, and the loafers-with-socks combo adds an eccentric charm. Sparkle meets leather

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu leans into drama by pairing her leather jacket with a bedazzled pair of denims and metallic stilettos. She pairs it with a crisp white shirt for contrast, and cat-eye sunglasses keep it playful and confident. Red leather statement

Kanika Kapoor