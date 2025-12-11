Edit Profile
    Leather weather: How celebs are styling the classic staple

    From bedazzled to grungy denims, these celeb looks prove that one jacket can shift an outfit’s entire mood.

    Updated on: Dec 11, 2025 6:40 PM IST
    By Jatan Kalra
    This season, leather jackets are doing more than adding warmth; they’re shaping the entire outfit. From monochrome layers and ‘90s rock cues to playful prep, celebrities are using the classic jacket to set the mood for the winter look. Whether it’s an oversized bomber, a sharp red coat, or a cropped preppy take, each styling move shows how easy it is to update a staple without overthinking it.

    From Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh, celebs are upping their leather jacket styling game
    Monochrome made easy

    Ishaan Khatter
    Ishaan Khatter builds his look around a classic black leather jacket, layered over a deep-V black vest that gives the outfit a monotone edge. Paired with relaxed black trousers and polished shoes, the look feels effortless. It’s an easy winter styling cue: swap a basic tee for a vest to add dimension under a leather jacket.

    ’90s rockstar

    Ranveer Singh
    Ranveer Singh gives the classic leather jacket a grungy winter update. He pairs an oversized bomber-style leather jacket with a graphic tee, leaning into a rockstar-meets-airport vibe. The washed-out jeans add a ‘90s touch, while chunky black boots ground the look. Adding a baseball cap and tinted aviators keeps it incognito, making the whole outfit feel casual yet curated.

    Desert-toned glam

    Deepika Padukone
    Deepika Padukone layered a slouchy brown leather jacket over a brown bodycon dress, creating a fluid palette that feels warm and winter-ready. The structured box bag adds a touch of polish, while black heeled boots break the softness with just the right amount of edge. Go for loose waves and minimal glam to keep the look effortless.

    Eccentric prep notes

    Harry Lambert
    Harry Lambert gives the leather jacket a preppy twist. He pairs a cropped leather jacket with a plaid shirt, letting the collar and cuffs peek out for contrast. The dark, cuffed denim adds clean lines, and the loafers-with-socks combo adds an eccentric charm.

    Sparkle meets leather

    Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
    Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu leans into drama by pairing her leather jacket with a bedazzled pair of denims and metallic stilettos. She pairs it with a crisp white shirt for contrast, and cat-eye sunglasses keep it playful and confident.

    Red leather statement

    Kanika Kapoor
    Kanika Kapoor steps out in a striking cherry-red long leather jacket that instantly becomes the whole look. She keeps the base simple with a white tee and wide-leg light-wash jeans, letting the coat’s sharp structure and colour do the talking. Chunky platforms add height without breaking the relaxed silhouette, while slim black shades give the outfit that edge.

