London Fashion Week 2026 goes big on texture and theatre: Trend highlights
This year's London Fashion Week mood-board oscillated between defining aesthetics - each upgraded to fit the mould of 2026's chaotic silhouette-scape
The Brits may be known for being polite, but there was absolutely nothing low key about this year's London Fashion Week, set to conclude today. Simple silhouettes flanked with season-defining details that deserve a double take, a heavy emphasis on upgrading the feminine form across the board or just the unanimous love letter to sartorial drama through texture, we pull up major highlights worth a study.
Fur favours
There's nothing quite original about a full body of fur, but niche trimmings making a statement have made their way over to this year's London Fashion Week, taking cue from New York Fashion Week. Lapels, straight and tiered, collars and fur caps reappeared across lineups like those of Toga, Simone Rocha and Agro Studio with chunky wrist warmers making for a standout moment.
Regency romance
High fashion has definitely been actively dabbling with time travel to the regency era and the heavy hand of ballroom silhouettes flooding the runways is proof enough. Chopova Lowena's Autumn/Winter 2026 static display, Erdem's Fall/Winter line and Emilia Wickstead's Fall/Winter showcase, among several others, make a case.
Dark femme
Jumping right off the regency romance train, the dark femme aesthetic, across trailing lace, hints of skin, and grunge-core complimenting accents made for another runway footnote at this year's London Fashion Week. Look no further than Dreaming Eli, Richard Quinn and Erdem's lines for immediate inspiration.
Chaotic layers
The stakes are through the roof when it comes to getting layering right - runway edition. We're talking snipped blazers, cropped trousers, kerchiefs hanging on by a thread and a collective of layers crowding the neck. The visual business cuts through the business casual facade and keeps the senses scanning and occupied. Louis Mayhem, Toga and Emilia Wickstead took the lead here.
Coquette covers
Coquette-core may be too infantalised by social media trends, but the bow and blush-bound aesthetic appears to have found its expression in frilly scarves and miniature. This Bora Aksu lineup may single-handedly bring coquette back into mainstream runway favour.
