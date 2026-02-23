The Brits may be known for being polite, but there was absolutely nothing low key about this year's London Fashion Week, set to conclude today. Simple silhouettes flanked with season-defining details that deserve a double take, a heavy emphasis on upgrading the feminine form across the board or just the unanimous love letter to sartorial drama through texture, we pull up major highlights worth a study.

London Fashion Week 2026 goes big on texture and theatre: Trend highlights (Photos: X)