Meeting Chris Hemsworth at Cannes was amazing, says Viraj Ghelani

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is seeing a noteworthy attendance of Indian actors and influencers from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kiara Advani to Shobhita Dhulipala, Ankush Bahuguna, Masoom Minawala, Nancy Tyagi and Viraj Ghelani. The festival is known to be a busy spot with key film-related events and more, and Viraj Ghelani, an actor and a popular social media influencer, was thrilled as he met up with Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy at their film screening of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'.



'I was mind-blown at how humble Chris Hemsworth was'

Viraj took time off in between the flurry of events at Cannes to chat about what's been happening so far. He says, “It was amazing meeting Chris Hemsworth at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga after-party. To land there and go for this on the first day at Cannes was something else. I went for the screening and it was amazing. The seven-minute standing ovation it got was something else. The movie was so good and Chris Hemsworth was excellent in it."

Adds Viraj, “When I met Chris, he was really warm and nice. We didn't speak a lot because it was a party. But we got to interact a little bit about the movie and it was a great experience. I was just mind-blown at how down to earth and humble he was. ”

Viraj Ghelani with Chris Hemsworth at Cannes Film Festival 2024

'Anya Taylor-Joy and Emma Stone, best dressed till now'

It's been a red carpet of the best of fashion from both Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities in festival. Continues Viraj, "As of now, I have just attended the screening of ‘Mad Max’ where I met Chris Hemsworth. Apart from that, yesterday I went to the screening of ‘Kinds of Kindness’. Even though I didn't have a chance to speak to the cast personally, I was sitting very close to the entire cast of ‘Kinds of Kindness’ like Emma Stone. It was a very different movie. Just being around them was a different feeling altogether. I never even dreamed of being here so this was something else." And his vote for the best dressed international celebrity until now? “According to me, Anya Taylor-Joy and Emma Stone were the best dressed till now,” he replies.



His Cannes fashion lesson is ...

Understandably, it's a great way to keep a tab on trends with everyone presenting their own trendy take on fashion. The influencer who's always well dressed himself, admits, “My fiancé understands fashion more than me and advises me on what to buy. I think for me it has always been about comfort and feeling good in whatever I wear and my fashion lesson from Cannes this year is that you should really just be comfortable in what you are wearing. It is important to follow the trends for various reasons, but it is okay to be yourself and wear what you like. As long as you are feeling great about wearing something, that's what matters.”



Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

‘I’ve been everywhere in Cannes; the the atmosphere is buzzing with energy'

Apart from the fashion and film soirees, Viraj has enjoyed time around the scenic French town. He says, “I've been absolutely everywhere here in Cannes! It's been such an adventure checking out all the different places. The lifestyle here is just fantastic. I love how people unwind and relax in the cafes; it's so lively and enjoyable. The atmosphere is just buzzing with energy and fun. From the music to the overall vibe, it's been an absolute blast experiencing everything this city has to offer.”