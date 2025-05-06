Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh serves dandyism X desi royalty in show-stopping Met debut

Punjabi aa gaye oye! Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala 2025 debut serves dandyism X desi royalty(Photos: Instagram/dietsabya)

At this point, there isn't really much that Diljit Dosanjh hasn't achieved on the world stage. Just casually add making the most jaw-dropping debut at the Met Gala earlier today. But, let us correct ourselves — the kind of regality the icon walked in with, dressed from head to toe in artful history — his own history — was easily the most poetic and bang-on personal interpretation of the Gala's theme this year, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'. This is exactly the kind of serve, everyone was expecting from Diljit, and as it goes, the man did not disappoint.

Ivory and gold was the colour palette of the Prabal Gurung creation, with the reserved and sophisticated main silhouette receiving it's flair from an embroidered cape that trailed just the right amount. The jewellery details on his look drew all eyes in to the heavy-duty sat-lada sitting on his neck, matching the jewels on his turban. Add to that a bejeweled, feather-flanked turban and a sheathed-sword, and you have easily one of the most formidable Met Gala entries from India in recent times.

It's safe to say, there was an entourage of desi met debuts this time. Besides Diljit, Shah Rukh Khan and a very pregnant Kiara Advani also made their debut — the former in Sabyasachi and the latter in Gaurav Gupta. Designer Manish Malhotra too marked his own surprise debut. Also in attendance from India, was Priyanka Chopra in Balmain, Isha Ambani in Anamika Khanna, Natasha Poonawalla in Manish Malhotra and Mona Patel in Thom Browne. Also in attendance, was designer Sabyasachi.

This year's Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, put the spotlight on menswear and androgyny — a serious and very refreshing switch up from last year's hyper-feminine Garden of Time theme.

Coming back to Diljit, he really conquered his Met debut!