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Miley Cyrus stuns in Versace as she gets her Hollywood star

Stepping out in vintage Versace, the singer became the 2,845th honouree on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 02:42 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pop singer Miley Cyrus has added another milestone to her career. The Flowers singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in Los Angeles, becoming its 2,845th honouree.

Miley Cyrus marks her Walk of Fame honour with nostalgia, gratitude, and archival couture.

The Grammy-winning artist marked the milestone with an emotional speech, reflecting on her journey from child star to global pop icon. She described the honour as the result of years of devotion, noting that it isn’t something to be chased, collected, or earned for a single record, but a lasting recognition now etched in gold and pink terrazzo.

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Miley Cyrus stuns in Versace as she gets her Hollywood star
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