Mother's Day special: Mother-daughter duos swap wardrobe and share their bond

Mothers play a pivotal role in shaping our lives. They are our real-life role models who inspire us every day. Their unconditional love and unwavering support can help us sail through the hardest of times. Even the greatest and the most powerful leaders owe it to their mothers for their success. On Mother’s Day today, we feature mother and daughter duos from all walks of life, from a cultural revivalist to a physician and a social activist- the uber-cool mommies swapped their wardrobes with their daughters in a special shoot for us and struck a pose together. Like mother, like daughter.

Saanvi Bhatia and Manisha Bhatia

Saanvi Bhatia and Manisha Bhatia.

Social activist and educator Manisha Bhatia (47) posed with her 23-year-old daughter Saanvi, as the duo exchanged outfits—and emotions. While Manisha stepped into a blue jumpsuit from Saanvi’s wardrobe, Saanvi glowed in her mother’s elegant saree. “You are my world,” says Manisha. “I hope you feel the wonder of being me, as I glimpse the joy of being you. We swap more than clothes sometimes — we swap worlds to understand each other better.”

2. Samina Naqvi and Sania Naqvi

Samina Naqvi and Sania Naqvi.

Ahmedabad-based food consultant Sania Naqvi (33) remembers being in awe of her mother, 60-year-old educator Samina Naqvi, who co-founded Sanchaari, a cultural and literary society in Prayagraj. “From my earliest memories, I’ve admired my mother in crisp cotton sarees. I borrowed one of her classic Gadwal sarees and tried to be more like her for a day,” shares Sania. Though the two couldn’t shoot together, Sania posed in her mother’s saree at home, while Samina embraced her daughter’s go-to look—a denim-on-denim ensemble. “My daughter lives in jeans—nothing too frilly or bright. It’s all about comfort and cool,” laughs Samina.

3. Dr Deepali Bhardwaj and Dr Anjan Prakash Kaur

Deepali Bhardwaj and Anjan Prakash Kaur.

Dermatologist Dr Deepali Bhardwaj and her 70-plus mother, Dr Anjan Prakash Kaur, who retired as Additional Medical Superintendent at RML Hospital, struck a stylish pose in a shared frame. Deepali wore a checkered saree draped with an off-shoulder pallu. Her mother, wearing makeup for the first time in years, looked radiant in an Amit Aggarwal top borrowed from her daughter’s wardrobe. “This saree is a piece my mother often wore—it reminds me of her strength and grace,” says Deepali. “It felt euphoric to wear her clothes and like déjà vu to my younger days,” adds Anjan.

4. Arushi Bakshi and Dr Rita Bakshi

Arushi Bakshi and Rita Bakshi.

Dr Rita Bakshi (65), a Delhi-based infertility specialist with over three decades of experience, swapped closets with her 35-year-old daughter-in-law Arushi Bakshi, director at the Indian School of Business & Finance. For the shoot, Arushi wore an ivory sharara from Rita’s wardrobe, while Rita stepped into a glamorous kaftan from Arushi’s closet. “She carries herself with such grace,” says Arushi. “Despite her hectic schedule, there’s always a warm smile on her face.” Rita beams back, “I love how effortlessly Arushi rocks her pencil heels.”

5. Amita Juneja and Bimla Arora

Bimla Arora and Amita Juneja.

Make-up artist Amita Juneja (40), known for her fashion editorials and designer campaigns, swapped outfits with her 70-year-old mother Bimla Arora. Amita wore a traditional ensemble from her mother’s closet, while Bimla stunned in a white button-down shirt paired with a leather corset from her daughter’s wardrobe. “Wearing my mother’s outfit felt like a warm hug,” shares Amita, adding, “It was a tangible connection to our bond—like I was carrying a piece of her legacy with me.”

Credits

Creative direction: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra

Styling: Akshay Kaushal

Photographer: Amisha Gurbani

Hair and makeup: Amita Juneja

Shot in a vibrant suite at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, that stands for responsible luxury

With inputs from Navya Sharma