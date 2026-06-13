Mrunal Thakur’s desi colour blocking is perfect for your next festive outing

Actor Mrunal Thakur channelled desi chic in a Heena Kochhar ensemble. The bright yellow kurta paired with a contrasting green dupatta and violet pants leaned into bold colour blocking while staying rooted in tradition. Intricate embroidery added richness, while relaxed juttis, statement jhumkas and traditional bangles completed the festive mood.

Mrunal Thakur shared pictures from a recent wedding festivity on her Instagram.

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Steal the style

Play with colour blocking: Pair a bright kurta with a contrasting dupatta and add a third pop through your bottoms.

Lean into embroidery: Choose pieces with intricate detailing: kurta, pyjamas, or dupatta.

Keep accessories traditional: Go for chandbalis, layered jhumkas, polki, kundan or meenakari earrings. Add stacked bangles to ground the look.

Keep it playful: Sunglasses and easy hair instantly make the look feel relaxed and fun.

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mrunal thakur fashion See Less

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